Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis has spoken out after her family revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night to share a photo of herself in a brown and black fluffy hoodie. In the caption, she shared an update on how she’s been doing since her family’s announcement, writing: “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for papa.”

Scout’s younger sister Tallulah reshared the post on her own Instagram Story, writing: “Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family.”

Tallulah and Scout’s older sister Rumer also reposted the Instagram story, with a similar caption to express her gratitude for the Die Hard star’s fans: “I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio.”

Along with his three daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, Bruce has two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight, with wife Emma Heming.

The Instagram Stories came hours after Bruce’s family announced that his condition had progressed, nearly one year after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

In a joint statement shared with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, they wrote: “We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

After acknowledging how it’s a “cruel disease,” the family also noted that the condition is the “most common form of dementia” and there isn’t a cure for it.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they continued.

The family went on to share how much Bruce has “believed in using his voice in the world” to help “publicly and privately” raise awareness on major issues.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they wrote.

They concluded the statement by expressing their gratitude for all the support that Willis has received, writing: “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

FTD “represents a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain,” per The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

The most common symptoms range from behavioural changes, including “swearing, stealing, increased interest in sex, or a deterioration in personal hygiene habits,” per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

In March 2022, the Pulp Fiction star’s family announced that he’d be “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that impairs language expression and comprehension.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they said at the time.