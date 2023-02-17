A host of stars have offered their love and support to the family of Bruce Willis after they announced the actor has been diagnosed with dementia.

In a statement, relatives of the Hollywood icon confirmed his aphasia condition had “progressed” and he had been given a “more specific” diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Aaron Paul hailed Willis as a “damn legend” while Demi Lovato commented “sending so much love” on Demi Moore’s Instagram post, which announced the news.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.