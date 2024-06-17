Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England got their Euro 2024 campaign up and running with an opening win over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night (16 June) and numerous of the Three Lions’ wives and girlfriends were in the stands in Germany cheering the team on.

But it was Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend, Tolami Benson, who captured the attention of fans at home thanks to her eye-catching style.

Benson, 23, stepped out at the Arena AufSchalke in a white and blue custom leather biker jacket by Antonia Bronze, which was emblazoned with Saka’s original Arsenal number, 87, and had “LIONS” written in dark red along one of the sleeves.

“Real WAGs are back! A custom jacket!” celebrated one England fan on X/Twitter, while other viewers called Benson “beautiful”, “stunning” and “chic” in response to photos of her in the personalised ensemble at England’s first Euro game.

Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson has been praised for her custom jacket at England’s opening Euro game ( Instagram @tolami_benson )

Although Saka and Benson have never publicly confirmed their relationship, the 23-year-old public relations executive is often seen at matches and has shared pictures of herself at the Emirates Stadium alongside the partners of Arsenal stars Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

Benson’s leather jacket isn’t the first time she’s been praised for her supporter style. Previously, fans online celebrated Saka’s partner after she layered a lace shirt underneath a black Arsenal away shirt. “Blinged out with the lace under the jersey!!!!” one fan reacted to the outfit.

Yes, blinged out with the lace under the jersey!!!! pic.twitter.com/KETJLWoV9C — Minnie (@saintdutchess) June 16, 2024

Saka and Benson appear to be very private as a couple and rarely post photographs together on social media. On the rare occasion that Benson does post pictures with Saka, his face is not seen in the picture; in one instance, his face was fully covered by a mask.

Back in 2022 during the last World Cup, Benson and Saka’s relationship was confirmed when she was spotted in the family section supporting him and wearing an England shirt.

Benson has over 58k followers on Instagram but is not a full time influencer. In May, the PR executive announced on her LinkedIn page she was starting a new role as a Senior Planning Executive for Zenith, an investment agency which helps to grow businesses.

Benson hinted Saka had surprised her with flowers to celebrate the new position on Instagram. In one photo of the bouquet, a card could be seen that read: “Congratulations babe, you deserve it and I’m proud of you.”