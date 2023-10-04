Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that she hasn’t stayed in contact with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

The former decathlete, 73, spoke candidly about the Kardashian-Jenner clan during a recent appearance on UK talk show This Morning, to promote her newest series, Houses of Kardashian. She went on to share that she doesn’t necessarily have a close relationship with all of the famous family, including Kris, who she split from in 2013.

“Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad,” she explained. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others.”

After confirming that she still sees the family – which includes stepdaughters Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 39 – Jenner said she’s closest to her biological daughters, Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 25, who she shares with Kris. She also emphasised that she and her ex aren’t really that close anymore.

“I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot,” Caitlyn explained.

This isn’t the first time Caitlyn has spoken out about the Kardashian side of her famous family. In 2019, she opened up about her estranged relationship with Khloe, with claims that they hadn’t spoken since the former I am Cait star transitioned in 2015.

“I went through every kid, and Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process,” she said during an episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

However, it appears that the pair are now on good terms, as Caitlyn shared a sweet tribute to Khloe on Instagram in July, in honour of the Good American founder’s birthday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother. I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart,” Caitlyn wrote, referring to Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian. “I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

During an appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in 2021, the former Olympian opened up about her relationship with her biological daughters in the famous clan, claiming that she and Kendall “have a lot” in common. However, Caitlyn also acknowledged that, at the time, she was seeing Kylie more frequently.

“We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time,” she explained. “Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house.”

Elsewhere in her appearance on This Morning, Caitlyn reflected on how she first met Kris in 1990. “I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world,” she said. “I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one.”

She also recalled that she and the business mogul had a lot in common when they first met, including the fact that they were both already parents, as Kris shares her three oldest daughters and her son, Rob Kardashian, 36, with late ex-husband, Robert. Meanwhile, when meeting Kris, Caitlyn already had four children – Burt, 45, Cassandra, 43, Brandon, 42, and Brody, 40 – from previous relationships.

“Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes. I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life - she had four kids, I had four kids… and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick,” Caitlyn recalled.

She also claimed that after they got married and before Kris’ rise to fame in the reality TV world, they “had no money”. However, according to Caitlyn, Kris didn’t let that stop her from pursuing her career as a businesswoman.

“We started with nothing, Kris fired the manager and said I’m going to take over,” she said. “She hadn’t really done anything like that before, but she kind of knew the business game, and just started building it.”

She also doubled down on her claim – which she first made in a teaser for House of Kardashian – that long before Kim became a household name, the Skims founder had searched for ways to become famous.

(Getty Images)

“Kim wanted to be a celebrity and wanted to get into that world, and I told her that’s great, but you know what? Being in that world is a business and you have to treat it as a business,” she explained on This Morning. However, she still praised her stepdaughter’s success, adding: “And there is nobody that has treated it more like a business than Kimberly.”

Caitlyn continued: “She’s worth in the $4bn range now, she took that fame and created tremendous businesses. She’s very smart. She’s working on a law degree and is going to be a lawyer pretty soon, and sometimes that gets lost.”

As noted by Variety, the Kardashians-Jenner family – who’ve been featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians – did not have any editorial control over House of Kardashians. In a statement to the publication, Caitlyn explained why she got involved in the series, while noting that she still cares for her stepchildren.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” she said last month. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”