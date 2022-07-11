Camila Cabello has shared the best piece of advice she has ever been given.

The musician is the August/September cover star for Cosmopolitan. In the accompanying interview, she spoke about learning to take each day as it comes.

Disclosing the advice that has helped shift her mindset, Cabello said: “You don’t have to have everything figured out today. I really like that.

“Because sometimes the way my brain works sometimes, you want the advice that’s going to make everything better and feel like an organised desk… I think that really soothes me, when people are like, ‘You don’t have to have it figured out today’.”

Cabello is not one to shy away from speaking about her mental health and has openly shared her struggles with anxiety on several occasions.

Speaking to Selena Gomez for her mental health media platform Wondermind, Cabello described her anxiety as a “tightness” in her body that feels like a “bad trip”.

“In the moment, everything feels dizzying and overwhelming and like you’re on this ride thinking, Just help me get off,” she told Gomez at the time.

“In my mind, it’s a loop, like obsessive compulsive stuff. In my body, it’s a tightness, almost like I can’t move, like my hands are tied and everything is just tied up.”

Cabello, who now sees a therapist on a weekly basis, said she has learned that “faking or pretending is the worst thing for [her] mental health”.

“Saying the truth and being vulnerable and talking about it is basically what my therapist says to me in every session,” she said.

In a separate interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this month, Cabello likened hiding mental health struggles to “torture”.

“I think pretending is a form of psychological torture and brings the most anxiety,” she said.

“We do that so much in our society and culture. We’re constantly hustling and putting on a smile when we don’t feel good.”