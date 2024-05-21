Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Camila Cabello has revealed that her first sexual experience was with an ITVThis Morning star who “expanded her world”.

The 27-year-old “Havana” singer said she was single at the time, and had not been with anyone romantically, before she met the 36-year-old British dating coach Matthew Hussey on the set of The Today Show in 2018.

Hussey who runs a successful YouTube channel and writes books on dating advice for women, has regularly appeared on This Morning as a guest expert offering advice on the “Do’s and Don’ts” of dating.

In an interview with Hit and Run actor Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Cabello opened up about losing her virginity to the popular dating coach when she met him at the age of 20.

“I had my first relationship at that time. I was outside [The Today Show studio] where they had the TV with the scripts,” she began. “We went to dinner that night and that was my first relationship. It was late for my first relationship. I was 20. That was my first time having sex.”

Reflecting on the experience, the performer was effusive in her praise as she gushed, “First lovemaking was at 20, 21... It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Hussey and Cabello dated for over a year before the singer broke up with him in 2019. She credits his career outside of the music industry as crucial to the positive memories she has of the time.

“I think that also honestly made him a great partner. He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship. It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too.”

Cabello revealed she lost her virginity to the popular dating coach ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

Hussey has since gone on to marry model Audrey Le Strat with the pair tying the knot in a ceremony in Sicily in October last year. The pair met at a friend’s engagement party in London.

Meanwhile, Cabello went on to date “Treat You Better” singer Shawn Mendes in 2019 with the relationship ending in 2021. She briefly dated Lox CEO Austin Kevitch before the relationship ended.

Matthew Hussey has made several appearances on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ to offer viewers dating advice and insights ( ITV/This Morning )

Appearing on the ITV programme Hussey offered his insight into securing a romantic relationship suggesting, “No one comes to me saying I want to attract the average guy, everyone wants to attract extraordinary and to do that you have to be extraordinary.

“I believe it’s a thing called unique pairings. If a women meets a guy who’s just a gentleman, he becomes really boring. If a guy is just fun, he is hard to pin down and unreliable.

“If a guy is charming and a gentleman but has got a bit of edge, that’s the guy who people get addicted to. It’s two unique qualities you don’t usually find in the same person.”