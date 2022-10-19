Camila Cabello reveals why she quit dating app after just 24 hours and one DM

Camila Cabello has revealed she stopped using dating apps after “24 hours” and was put off by the first DM she received.

The pop star, 25, opened up about her love life while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show and explained that online dating wasn’t the best fit for her.

“I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left,” Cabello explained.

“The first guy that DM’d me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me.”

