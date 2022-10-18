Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cara Delevingne revealed that she once took a “masturbation seminar” for her new docuseries and that it made her realise she’s more “prude” than she initially thought.

The 30-year-old model spoke about her upcoming Hulu program, which is centred on human sexuality and her own personal experience with it, while in Cannes on Tuesday for Mipcom, an annual trade show.

During a conversation with interviewer Emma Cox at the event, Delevingne reflected on the various activities she took part in for her new TV show, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne.

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’” she explained, per Variety.

She said the seminar impacted her own sexuality and it made her realise that she wasn’t a “down-with-anything kind of girl”.

“I didn’t realise I was a prude,” she said. “I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

Prudishness aside, the Paper Towns star went on to say that she never had “reservations” about what she was subjected to for the series.

“I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on,’” she said, according to Variety.

Elsewhere during the panel, Delevingne said the upcoming show “opened [her] eyes so much” and helped her grow up “a lot”.

“I feel like I needed this in my life, honestly,” she said. “Maybe not to do it on camera, I mean, that was something I wanted to do for other people, but in terms of, for me, I grew up a lot. I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while before I did this and this made me realise again how much I needed to repair certain things in my life and move on from that.”