The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were filled with show-stopping fashion and questionable pregnancy rumours, but the one viral moment that has people talking is Cara Delevingne’s obsession with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Sunday 15 May, the Body rapper arrived on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Megan posed in her Mugler ombre black and beige outfit, Delevingne was spotted poking her head around the corner and watching the rapper smile for cameras. In one clip that was shared to social media, the 29-year-old model even throws Megan’s train in the air for dramatic effect.

But the “obsession” didn’t stop there. Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion were seated next to each other inside the award show venue, where Megan won the award for Top Rap Female Artist. While Megan’s surprised face was priceless on its own, fans couldn’t help but notice the Delevingne’s reaction to the award win.

“Cara please,” tweeted one fan.

“JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back,” another fan wrote, while another said: “the amount of secondhand embarrassment that’s just went through my body as i watched cara delevingne get all up in megan’s face like”.

“CAN SHE LEAVE MEGAN ALONE YO,” said one fan alongside a clip of the two on the red carpet.

The viral moment sparked several memes from Twitter users jokingly portraying Delevingne as obsessed with the rapper.

“Your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero,” one user tweeted.

Although Cara Delevingne’s interactions with Megan were baffling to some fans, the pair have actually been friends for some time. The duo were seen dancing together at Cardi B’s Met Gala 2022 after party in New York City earlier this month.

Shortly after taking home the Billboard Award for Top Rap Female Artist, Megan Thee Stallion performed her new single Plan B while wearing black heeled combat boots and a black cut-out Mugler bodysuit. The Texas native also performed versus from her Dua Lipa collaboration Sweetest Pie.