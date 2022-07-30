Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne has addressed the viral photos of her helping Megan Thee Stallion with her dress on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The model talked candidly about the meme-worthy moment with the rapper during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and explained how she ended up in attendance at the May awards show.

“So basically I was kind of working as her [personal assistant], I needed a side job,” Delevingne joked, before telling Fallon that she had actually been in Las Vegas, Nevada, with friends at the time and “really wanted” to see Megan Thee Stallion perform. “I was in Vegas with friends, I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her,” she said.

Lest you forgot, the photos being discussed captured Delevingne poking her head out from around a corner, and later, standing off to the side and lifting the train of the rapper’s dress as she posed for photos on the red carpet. The images sparked a range of confused responses, and memes, at the time prompting fans to question why Megan was joined by the Only Murders in the Building actor.

According to Delevingne, she was on the red carpet to assist Megan ahead of the awards show, carrying a clipboard and helping the rapper memorise her acceptance speech for Top Rap Female Artist.

As for the viral photos of her throwing Megan’s train in the air, the 29-year-old said that she was simply “hyping” the rapper up and helping her get the “fashion” shot.

“I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ I was hyping her up, being a hype woman,” she said.

Delevingne also addressed the photos showing her sitting near the stage during the awards show, with the model telling Fallon that she walked in and had a seat in the front row, at which point she noted that she was “not meant to be here”. However, she acknowledged that that hadn’t stopped her from lying on the floor to take photos of the attendees. “That’s what I do, I was just really excited,” she said.

Model says she was ‘hyping’ rapper up (AFP via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the model said that she was living her “best life” during the awards show, and that she has “no shame”.

“I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame,” she said.