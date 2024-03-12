Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan dubbed ‘couple goals’ for this post-Oscars moment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Mumford channelled his inner “Ken-ergy” after attending the 2024 Oscars with his wife, Carey Mulligan.

On Sunday 10 March, the couple attended the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Mulligan, 38, was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Felicia Montealegre Bernstein in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro. While the award ultimately went to Emma Stone for her portrayal as Bella Bexter in Poor Things, the actor was still a winner in her husband’s eyes.

In a video posted to TikTok, the Mumford and Sons frontman was seen carrying Mulligan in his arms as “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie film played in the background. The Promising Young Woman star giggled while her husband carried her through the hallway, dodging the oncoming traffic of Oscars attendees.

Throughout the video, Mulligan’s white tulle skirt - a recreation of an archival Balenciaga gown from 1951 - swayed behind them.

Since it was posted on 11 March, Mumford’s video has been viewed on TikTok more than one million times. In the comments, fans were quick to gush over the couple and the “I Will Wait” singer’s kind gesture for his wife.

“What a sweet husband!” commented one viewer on TikTok.

“Is this literally too much to ask for,” another person pleaded.

“Goals,” a third user wrote, while someone else commented: “Who said chivalry is dead?!”

Others couldn’t help but acknowledge Mumford and Mulligan’s fairytale-esque love story, which began when they were just children at camp together.

“I will never get over them being childhood pen pals,” said one fan.

Another TikToker commented: “You are the perfect couple with the most beautiful love story.”

While Mulligan and Mumford have kept details of their relationship private, the pair were reportedly married in 2012 on a farm in Somerset, England. According to Vogue, they first met at a Christian youth camp when Mulligan was 12 years old and he was 10, and remained pen pals.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast last December, the Saltburn star admitted that her future husband wasn’t “boyfriend material” when they initially met as children.

“I wrote in my diary that he was the nicest, the kindest person I’d ever met, and I gave him nine and half out of 10,” she told co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. “I also wrote that he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material. Not that I’d ever had a boyfriend at that time, but I decided that he was not it.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Evelyn Grace, in 2015. Their second child, son Wilfred, was born in 2017. In October, Mulligan revealed to Vogue that they had welcomed their third child, and later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that it was a baby girl.

“Oh, she’s great. Great. Good baby, 10 out of 10, so far,” she told the outlet in November.

In addition to his viral TikTok, the “Grace” singer took to Instagram to spotlight his wife on Oscar night by sharing a series of black and white photos and videos from the star-studded evening. The first photo featured Mumford and Mulligan posing side by side as the folk singer kissed her cheek, while another image saw him gazing lovingly at the actor in her Balenciaga gown.

“I’m proud of my wife,” he captioned the post.