Carl Friedrik and Hackett London join forces for these luxury luggage products

If you’re planning on travelling in style this summer then we’ve got some good news – premium British fashion brand Hackett London has teamed up with London-based travel brand Carl Friedrik to produce a range of luggage and accessories for the discerning traveller.

And with prices ranging from £49 to £465 you can add a touch of travel sophistication to your next trip whatever your budget.

( Hackett London x Carl Friedrik )

This limited edition range exemplifies the qualities you would expect from a collaboration between these two respected names.

Each item reflects Hackett London’s desire to blend traditional values with contemporary trends in their stylish fashion items, while Carl Friedrik’s luxury luggage goods marry a timeless style with practical functionality for the modern traveller.

We’ve taken a look through the results of this collaboration and have picked out a few highlights from the range.

( Carl Friedrik x Hackett London )

The smart 40L cabin case, the Carry-on, and larger 69L the Check-in, are sturdily built for life on the go.

Featuring a hardwearing, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell and TSA-approved aluminium lock frames you can be sure that the case’s contents are well protected and secure. The 360-degree Hinomoto silent spinner wheels will keep your case by your side as you navigate the busy streets while its understated style should draw admiring glances from fellow travellers. A telescopic handle is suitably robust and inside each case you’ll find two zipped pockets, two sets of compression straps and a compression pad.

Available in Hackett London’s four signature colours, these cases display subtle co-branding etched into the Italian leather detailing, completing the look of sophistication and style.

The Compact Weekender

( Carl Friedrik x Hackett London )

For a shorter weekend away, an overnight business trip or simply a session at the gym, the Compact Weekender is a classy, slimline accessory with a generous 24L capacity.

This bag amply demonstrates the qualities found within Carl Friedrik and Hackett London’s collaboration – it’s a finely crafted item that oozes finesse, with a practicality and attention to detail that is born of excellent craftsmanship.

The bag is made from soft and durable nubuck leather that has been brushed to a smooth suede finish and features vachetta leather detailing. A nylon canvas lining adds to the bags strength, while also helping to protect your clothes on the inside, and it also comes with a 40mm wide shoulder strap. Two interior open fabric pockets and a wide zipped pocket, along with an external slip pocket, are useful additions for both hiding away valuables and storing accessories you need to access quickly.

This is a premium product that not only looks the part but should provide a lifetime of use.

The Luggage Tag

( Carl Friedrik x Hackett London )

Give your luggage a sophisticated finishing touch with this limited edition name tag.

Impeccably crafted to compliment the range of Carl Friedrik X Hackett London products it adds a practical and personal note of luxury to your luggage. Made from vachette leather, the tag attaches to your luggage with a securely fastened loop which, when opened, allows you to remove or replace the address label from its internal pocket.

Sized at 14cm x 5.4cm it comes in a distinctive chocolate brown colour and both collaborators’ logos etched towards the bottom of one side.

