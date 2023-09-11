Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carl Radke has candidly spoken about his break-up with Lindsay Hubbard, just months before their planned wedding.

On 31 August, Page Six confirmed the 38-year-old film producer and the 37-year-old TV star had called off their wedding. Though Radke and Hubbard met on the set of Summer House season one in 2016, the two didn’t start a romantic relationship until 2019. Not a year after they began dating, they split and continued as friends. However, in 2022, Hubbard confessed she and Radke were back together.

By August of that year, Radke had asked Hubbard for her hand in marriage during a trip to Dune Beach in Southhampton. Now, the on-screen leads are no longer together per the cancellation of their big day.

In Radke’s handwritten sentiment, which was obtained by People, he expressed how upset Hubbard was. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” he said. “I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he continued. “We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

In addition to the difficult break-up, Radke acknowledged the struggle and lack of communication they faced in addressing the guests who had anticipated attending their wedding. The film creator did not address why he and Hubbard were no longer getting married. Yet, he pointed out that there were a ton of “false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful”.

“I don’t take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” Radke wrote. “I’m sorry again this has become such a mess. Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider noted that he had been the one to call off the wedding and part ways with Hubbard. The source added: “Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding.”

Additionally, the insider claimed that their break-up had been filmed and would likely appear in the next season of Summer House.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

As of now, Radke and Hubbard are seemingly on good terms. The two still follow each other on social media. Radke’s last picture with his former fiancé was posted on 17 July, celebrating Hubbard’s continued efforts in raising funds to help support women with cancer for fertility treatment.

Meanwhile, Hubbard has unpinned her engagement photos with Radke from her Instagram profile but kept her latest post of them on her birthday in New York.