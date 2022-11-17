Carol Vorderman says I’m a Celeb shower scenes were ‘very uncomfortable’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carol Vorderman has said she deliberately wore a swimming costume rather than a bikini during “very uncomfortable” shower scenes in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

The former Countdown star, 61, added that she found the shower scenes one of the hardest to film.

“It’s very uncomfortable. I found it uncomfortable mostly because you could see three cameras. You could see where they were positioned and there was nowhere to hide,” Vorderman told Rosie Nixon on the In a Good Place podcast.

“I wore swimming costumes rather than a bikini deliberately. It is a weird thing, that shower,” she added.

Vorderman appeared on the reality show back in 2016, but added that later series tended not to show shower scenes any more.

“They don’t do it now. It was of its time. That shows how society’s rules change,” she continued.

Vorderman is thought to be part of the cast who is returning to I’m a Celeb next year for an all-star version of the series.

Earlier this year, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced that past contestants would return in 2023 for a celebratory season to be filmed in South Africa.

Along with Vorderman, rumoured returning contestants include royal butler Paul Burrell, Myleene Klass, Janice Dickinson, Joe Swash and Georgia Toffolo.

Carol Vorderman in October 2022 (Getty)

This season of the series has seen controversy as serving MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock joined the cast.

On Wednesday (16 November) Ofcom announced it had received 1,968 complaints about I’m a Celeb, with the majority of these regarding Hancock being in the Australian jungle.

Hancock’s campmate Mike Tindall has also seen himself in hot water back home after being criticised for telling a story about a time when he “sl** dropped” in front of his mother-in-law Princess Anne.