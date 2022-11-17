Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matt Hancock: Gina Coladangelo lands in Australia ahead of first I’m a Celebrity elimination

‘It would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well,’ Coladangelo says

Laura Hampson
Thursday 17 November 2022 08:52
Comments
Matt Hancock sings Ed Sheeran on I'm a Celebrity

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, has landed in Brisbane, Australia ahead of the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here!.

Former health secretary, Hancock, 44, who controversially joined this season of I’m a Celeb has been chosen by the public multiple times to do the often gross tasks set by the show in order to win his other campmates food.

It’s been reported that the first celebrity to be kicked out of camp could be on Friday 18 November.

Of his appearance in the show, Coladangelo, 45, told The Mirror: “I have been watching the show, it would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well.

“He is made of tough stuff. But it is good they are sharing (trials) round now.”

Recommended

Coladangelo’s arrival in Australia comes as broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received almost 2,000 complaints about the ITV show, the majority objecting to Hancock’s participation.

In June last year, Hancock resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with Coladangelo, who was his aide at the time.

While appearing on the reality show, he called his past behaviour a “mistake”, saying that he “fell in love”. He added that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness”.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock pictured with Gina Coladangelo with whom he was caught having an affair with in 2021

(Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

On Wednesday (16 November) Ofcom announced it had received 1,968 complaints about I’m a Celebrity, with around 1,100 people complaining about Hancock being in the Australian jungle.

Other viewers expressed concerns about how he was being treated by the other contestants.

One contestant who has made it clear he is not a fan of Hancock’s is Boy George. On Wednesday night’s episode Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, grew frustrated after he was questioned by Scarlette Douglas about his criminal conviction.

The Culture Club singer was convicted of assault and false imprisonment in 2018 and spent time in prison.

Recommended

Elsewhere, Mike Tindall has seen criticism after sharing a story about “sl** dropping” in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in