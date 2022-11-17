Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, has landed in Brisbane, Australia ahead of the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here!.

Former health secretary, Hancock, 44, who controversially joined this season of I’m a Celeb has been chosen by the public multiple times to do the often gross tasks set by the show in order to win his other campmates food.

It’s been reported that the first celebrity to be kicked out of camp could be on Friday 18 November.

Of his appearance in the show, Coladangelo, 45, told The Mirror: “I have been watching the show, it would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well.

“He is made of tough stuff. But it is good they are sharing (trials) round now.”

Coladangelo’s arrival in Australia comes as broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received almost 2,000 complaints about the ITV show, the majority objecting to Hancock’s participation.

In June last year, Hancock resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with Coladangelo, who was his aide at the time.

While appearing on the reality show, he called his past behaviour a “mistake”, saying that he “fell in love”. He added that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness”.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock pictured with Gina Coladangelo with whom he was caught having an affair with in 2021 (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

On Wednesday (16 November) Ofcom announced it had received 1,968 complaints about I’m a Celebrity, with around 1,100 people complaining about Hancock being in the Australian jungle.

Other viewers expressed concerns about how he was being treated by the other contestants.

One contestant who has made it clear he is not a fan of Hancock’s is Boy George. On Wednesday night’s episode Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, grew frustrated after he was questioned by Scarlette Douglas about his criminal conviction.

The Culture Club singer was convicted of assault and false imprisonment in 2018 and spent time in prison.

Elsewhere, Mike Tindall has seen criticism after sharing a story about “sl** dropping” in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

Additional reporting by PA