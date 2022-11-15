Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tindall has revealed that he once “sl** dropped” infront of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, much to the delight of royal fans on social media.

The former England rugby player, and husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, told the story to his I’m a Celebrity … Get me out of Here! campmates on Monday evening’s (14 November) episode.

Speaking to comedian Seann Walsh, Tindall revealed that the incident occurred during Zara’s Seventies-themed 30th birthday party.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” Tindall explained.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’,” he added.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Fans of the royal have been quick to react to the news on social media, with one TikTok user writing: “Add this scene to The Crown immediately.”

Another added: “Princess Anne is the best royal. Accept no substitutes”, while a third said: “I get the feeling this is a Zara-approved story.”

Over on Twitter, one user said: “Honestly the thought of Mike Tindall sl** dropping in front of Princess Anne is going to live rent free in my mind for the rest of my life.”

Another added: “If Mike Tindall’s split trousers story and Princess Anne refusing to ‘nibble his nuts’ isn’t in the next season of the #TheCrown, I’ll be FUMING.”

Zara Tindall turned 30 in 2011, the same year the Prince and Princess of Wales got married.

While we’re not yet certain what years season six of The Crown will cover, we do know that the show has cast a young Prince William and Kate Middleton, so Tindall’s story could very well end up in the new season. Watch this space.