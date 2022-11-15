Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Add this scene to The Crown immediately’: Royal fans react as Mike Tindall reveals he sl** dropped in front of Princess Anne

Former England rugby pro says his trousers ripped during the vigorous dance move

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 15 November 2022 07:11
Comments
Mike Tindall stuns other contestants rapping on I'm A Celebrity

Mike Tindall has revealed that he once “sl** dropped” infront of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, much to the delight of royal fans on social media.

The former England rugby player, and husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, told the story to his I’m a Celebrity … Get me out of Here! campmates on Monday evening’s (14 November) episode.

Speaking to comedian Seann Walsh, Tindall revealed that the incident occurred during Zara’s Seventies-themed 30th birthday party.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” Tindall explained.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’,” he added.

Recommended

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Fans of the royal have been quick to react to the news on social media, with one TikTok user writing: “Add this scene to The Crown immediately.”

Another added: “Princess Anne is the best royal. Accept no substitutes”, while a third said: “I get the feeling this is a Zara-approved story.”

Over on Twitter, one user said: “Honestly the thought of Mike Tindall sl** dropping in front of Princess Anne is going to live rent free in my mind for the rest of my life.”

Another added: “If Mike Tindall’s split trousers story and Princess Anne refusing to ‘nibble his nuts’ isn’t in the next season of the #TheCrown, I’ll be FUMING.”

Recommended

Zara Tindall turned 30 in 2011, the same year the Prince and Princess of Wales got married.

While we’re not yet certain what years season six of The Crown will cover, we do know that the show has cast a young Prince William and Kate Middleton, so Tindall’s story could very well end up in the new season. Watch this space.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in