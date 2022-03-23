Cat shows off guitar skills in viral video: ‘That’s my favorite song’

A cat is going viral for the funny way it strums a guitar.

The video, which was posted to TikTok this week by user Jake Neumar, has already gained almost 2 million views for the cat’s musical abilities. “Why I can’t leave my guitar out anymore,” he captioned the video.

In the clip, the kitten – named Spook – peers into the camera and begins to sniff her owner’s guitar strings. Without hesitation, the cat starts chewing on the strings, creating a short melody. Many TikTokers joked about the Spook’s hidden talent, while others commented that the kitten seems to be losing her baby teeth.

“Ohhhh so THIS is doja-cat everyone’s been talkin bout,” joked one TikTok user.

“That’s my favorite song,” said someone else.

Others jokingly asked the cat to play “Wonderwall” by Oasis, and wondered when Spook’s single will be released on Spotify.

Another added: “We gotta know when the album is being released”.

“Is your cats mouth OK?” asked one person, to which Neumar replied, “Yeah she’s just losing her kitten teeth, she’s 4 months”.

According to PetMD, kittens begin to grow their baby teeth at 2-4 weeks of age. A cat’s permanent adult teeth starts replacing baby teeth beginning at four months of age.