Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked backlash after showing off their newborn son’s collection of expensive designer teddy bears.

The couple, who recently revealed that they changed their one-month-old son’s name from Wolf because they “just really didn’t feel like it was him,” shared previously unseen moments from Jenner’s pregnancy and inside the baby’s nursery in social media posts this week.

In an album posted to the billionaire beauty mogul’s Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a series of photos of herself and Scott, as well as a picture of the rapper holding the newborn in the hospital.

However, one photo included in the album, which shows three teddy bears placed on a couch, has been met with criticism after a fan broke down the cost of each stuffed animal on TikTok.

In the video posted by a woman named Jackie, who goes by the username @jackiethemenace on TikTok, she showed her horrified reactions alongside screenshots of the websites where the bears are sold.

According to the TikTok, the first teddy bear in the newborn’s collection is a Ralph Lauren patchwork bear that retails for $550. The prices only go up from there, however, as the teddy bear placed next to it is identified by Jackie as a Enfants Riches Deprimes “Brown Nouveau Object Pathétique Plush Toy,” which retails for $2,080 on Modesens.

The most expensive bear in the photo is the final one, which Jackie identified as a Louis Vuitton DouDou 2005 teddy bear. According to a screenshot of a listing for the bear on the Farfetch website, a pre-owned version of the stuffed animal retails for $20,550.

As of Wednesday, Jackie’s video has been viewed more than 1.5m times, with viewers horrified by the prices of the stuffed animals.

“$23,215 in teddy bears,” one person wrote alongside multiple crying face emojis, while another said: “I can pay off my student loans with those bears.”

Someone else added: “That is so unnecessary honestly.”

Others noted all the ways that the money spent on stuffed animals could be better used, with one person writing: “It just feels wrong when there are people that are starving.”

“$20,000… I literally hate to be that person but imagine what that could do for those in Ukraine or simply for impoverished people around the globe,” someone else wrote, while another said: “Could NEVER justify this. Children are starving and dying around the entire world. Sickening.”

While most viewers were critical of the celebrity couple in response to the video, others defended Jenner and Scott on the basis that they may have received the teddy bears for free.

“They probably didn’t even pay for it,” one person wrote, while another said: “They definitely were sent these for free lol.”

Someone else added: “The crazy thing is she probably didn’t even buy them…they were probably gifted.”

While Jenner did not specify whether the bears were gifted or not, this is not the first time that she has faced criticism over luxury gifts for her children, as she previously sparked backlash after sharing a photo of her and Scott’s daughter Stormi, four, wearing a Hermès backpack for her first day of homeschooling when she was just two.

“Stormi Webster got a $12k backpack for her first day of homeschool. She is two. People are dying Kylie,” one person tweeted at the time.