Catherine Zeta-Jones compares daughter Carys to Wednesday Addams in throwback post

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a throwback video of her daughter Carys channeling some serious Wednesday Addams energy prior to the hit Netflix show.

The Oscar winner, 53, posted the sweet video of her now 19-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, to Instagram on Friday, 23 December. Zeta-Jones, who plays matriarch Morticia Addams in the record-breaking Netflix series Wednesday, compared her daughter’s expression to that of co-star Jenna Ortega’s in her post.

The clip shows a young Carys, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, standing on the bleachers during a school performance. Her daughter is also wearing a black and white striped top and Wednesday-esque black eye makeup.

As her classmates sing a song, Carys’ expression is unphased before she spots the camera and widens her eyes.

The Chicago actress captioned the post: “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud”.

“That death stare is scarier than Wednesday’s,” one fan commented.

“How cute of you comparing her to Wednesday,” said someone else.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also shares son Dylan Douglas, 22, with her husband. Earlier this month, the Welsh actress praised her two children for how much support they’ve given her career over the years.

“Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know,” she told People. “I’ve been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life.”

This year, Catherine Zeta-Jones and actor Michael Douglas, 78, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. In 2000, the couple were married at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City after meeting two years prior at the Deauville Film Festival in France.

“22 years and 1 day! It’s in the fine details..love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary,” she captioned the throwback photo of the two kissing.

The celebrated actor and producer also marked their anniversary when he shared two photos of the couple on their wedding day. “Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” he wrote in the caption.

Despite being married for 22 years, Zeta-Jones hasn’t missed an opportunity to poke fun at the 25-year age gap between herself and her husband. The Ocean’s Twelve star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she spoke about their recent wedding anniversary.

“I know. Can you imagine 22 years? And we have the same birthday. So 25 September is our same birthday,” she told the audience, before noting, “25 years difference. Not the same day.”