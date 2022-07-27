Celebrities hilariously defend Klondike’s Chocolate Taco after being discontinued

Celebrities have continued to hilariously pay their respects to a beloved snack, the Klondike’s Choco Taco after it was officially discontinued on Monday.

The online dedications to the ice cream snack, which is covered in nuts and chocolate, debuted on Twitter and Instagram earlier this week. On Monday, Klondike announced on Twitter that the Choco Taco will no longer be made, due to an unexpected “spike in demand” for other products. The company also expressed its apologies to any customers who were saddened by the news.

On Tuesday, celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern expressed how shocked he was to see the taco-shaped treat go.

“This is insanity,” he tweeted. “Look at the Klondike portfolio and tell me you would discontinue what is arguably the best quiescently frozen dessert treat ever??? Get rid of the Cone Zone or the Cookies n’ Cream sandwich instead! We need our Choco Tacos.”

Model Chrissy Teigen also shared her reaction to the discontinuation in a since-expired Instagram story, where she jokingly expressed how customers didn’t fully appreciate the Choco Taco.

“Everyone always takes this s*** for granted when it’s around,” she wrote, along with a screenshot of a People story about the product. Never choosing it over a Snickers ice cream bar so that’s what u get don’t go crying now.

She added: “U never cared before. U don’t deserve him!!!”

Reddit founder and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his disappointment over losing the sweet treat on Twitter. He praised the Choco Taco for being such a big part of many people’s childhoods.

“Dear @Unilever,” he wrote, tagging the company that owns Klondike. “I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods.”

The tributes didn’t stop there, as even Mr Owl, the official spokesperson for Tootsie Roll, tweeted: “RIP #ChocoTaco, not the start to taco Tuesday I was hoping for.”

In its initial announcement shared on Twitter, Klondike noted how the Choco Taco wasn’t as popular as other products and that the company had to “make very tough decisions to ensure availability of [its] full portfolio nationwide”.

According to NPR, Alan Drazen first came up with the idea of and helped launch the Choco Taco back in 1983. In February, Taco Bell also partnered with Klondike to sell the snack at 20 select Los Angeles and Milwaukee Taco Bell locations for a “limited time while supplies” lasted.