Met Gala fans confused by one detail in Challengers star Mike Faist’s outfit

Challengers star Mike Faist took this year’s Met Gala theme, “The Garden of Time”, quite literally as he accessorised with a bedazzled turnip on the red carpet.

The 32-year-old was joined at one of fashion’s most anticipated events, by his co-stars Zendaya and Josh O’Connor who starred in the tennis movie created by playwright and novelist Justin Kuritzkes.

This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with guests instructed to follow a dress code inspired by “The Garden of Time”, which takes inspiration from a short story of the same name written by JG Ballard in 1962.

Vogue interviewer and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain asked Faist and O’Connor if they were “intentionally matching” as they wore beads and outfits designed by Challengers costume designer and Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson.

The pair appeared confused as O’Connor said, “I guess we are sort of matching.”

But Faist wanted to clarify one detail: “I chose the turnip”.

Fans were confused but delighted at the addition to the star’s black tuxedo.

“I’m not sure what the turnip is supposed to be representing but I still love you Mike Faist,” said one person on X/Twitter.

Faist confused and delighted fans with his brooch ( Getty Images )

Another joked that Faist had made a low-effort nod to the “Garden” aspect of the theme.

“Mike Faist thought he will show up in questionable outfit with turnip and everybody will leave him alone, but then he does it and our obsession only gets stronger.”

Others called the sartorial choice “radish core” and celebrated “TURNIP SUPREMACY”.

The actor clarified that he picked the addition to his ensemble ( Getty Images )

Some found the addition hilarious, “Bursting out in laughter thinking about Mike Faist wearing a turnip to the f***ing met gala” while others thought he could do no wrong, “Mike Faist could literally wear a cardboard box to the met and I would still defend him I don’t care that turnip ate”.

But despite confusion around the symbolism of the brooch, most agreed the actor made a statement despite disagreement over whether the veggie was in fact a radish or a turnip.

“Mike Faist, my dear beloved most beautiful bf and that god awful turnip radish whatever the f***.”

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi, a professional tennis player-turned-coach who becomes the focus of a love triangle between two friends and sporting rivals, played by Faist and O’Connor.