Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan hit out at each other during divorce battle

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan – who officially divorced in November 2019 – have respectively accused each other of stalling their ongoing legal dispute regarding financial settlements.

The Blink Twice actor, 44, claimed Dewan had filed a motion to disqualify his lawyers from working on their case three months before the pair were meant to go to trial in a “transparent attempt to divert the Court’s attention” from her “desire to delay proceedings”.

Meanwhile, Dewan, 43, who shares her 11-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum, accused the She’s the Man star of “using every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to trial,” People reports.

Tatum pointed out in the filing that Dewan has “never been a client” of either of his legal teams, meaning his representation holds no “confidential information” about the Rookie actor that could give them an unfair advantage during a trial and asked for her request to be dismissed.

The document claimed Dewan’s request was “nothing more than a frivolous filing that has no basis in law or fact and is solely designed to delay the upcoming trial in this action."

Tatum’s filing then asked that Dewan reimburse him $20,000 (£15,170) for the legal fees he claims her delay has incurred, adding the cost will hopefully act as a deterrent to “such obstreperous conduct in the future”.

The prime focus of Tatum and Dewan’s legal proceedings, which have continued for more than six years, revolve around the Step Up actor’s allegation that Tatum worked with others to hide his income from Magic Mike – the 2012 film in which the star played a male stripper based on his early career experience.

open image in gallery Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum split in 2019 and are still embroiled in a legal dispute ( Getty Images )

However, the Jump Street actor has denied the claims in the years-long battle over earnings, division of assets, spousal support and child support for their daughter. Since the divorce, the pair have both become engaged to new partners.

“I have always agreed for her to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities,” Tatum previously wrote in documents obtained by the MailOnline.

“I have never denied her share of any community assets or income. Her claims that I have ‘colluded with third parties’ are completely false.”

He added that Dewan had “complete access to all our financial records for all our activities during our marriage and since separation” and “I continue to provide her with updates regarding Magic Mike financial matters”.

open image in gallery Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ ( Claudette Barius/Warner Brothers/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Representatives for Dewan told The Independent that the claims are “smears and falsehoods”.

Dewan and Tatum have moved on to new partners after they divorced nearly five years ago, with the Come Dance With Me judge expecting her second child with actor and singer Steve Kazee.

Meanwhile, Tatum has been with his fiancée, singer and model Zoë Kravitz, since the two were first romantically linked in 2021.

Under California family law, the issue of spousal support must be considered by a court even if it is simply to terminate or end both parties rights to receive it, which Tatum has denied Dewan has any right to as he called their eight-year marriage “short-term”.

open image in gallery Tatum is engaged to his new partner Zoe Kravitz ( Getty Images )

“We had a short term marriage of eight years and eight months and separated over six years ago. Dewan started co-habiting with her fiancé (Steve Kazee) shortly after our separation five and a half years ago,” he said.

“Dewan works, is able to contribute to her own support and will receive one half of the community property, residuals and royalties and income from other investments. She will also have substantial investment income from the cash assets she has received in our divorce. She has received millions of dollars in cash assets.

“She will receive additional cash assets when the remainder of our estate is divided and post separation accounting is finalised.

“There are not, nor have there ever been, any orders for temporary spousal support. I believe she is now requesting spousal support from me to further delay our financial settlement.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Dewan and Tatum for comment.