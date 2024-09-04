Channing Tatum shares romantic tribute for fiancée Zoë Kravitz: ‘I got you forever’

Support truly

Channing Tatum has gushed over his fiancée Zoe Kravitz in a touching social media tribute.

The Magic Mike star, 44, took to Instagram on September 3 to share a sweet selfie of himself and Kravitz, as he posed shirtless while she was seen asleep on his lap. In the caption, Tatum praised his fiancée for all her hard work and dedication in directing their film, Blink Twice.

“This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film,” Tatum wrote in the caption.

The father of one went on to express how “proud” he felt to “stand ten toes down” for Kravitz, as well as their Blink Twice cast and crew. “Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” Tatum said. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

Several fans and friends applauded Tatum for his touching tribute, such as fellow actor Olivia Wilde, who left a bullseye emoji in the comments section. Model Hailey Bieber also commented several heart hand emojis, along with the note: “My faves.”

Oscar nominee Sharon Stone said, “u got me behind u two,” while comedian Adam Devine said: “Damn! This makes me want to run through a wall in the name of love!”

“Ah the way I love you guys,” said fellow Blink Twice star Naomi Ackie.

“Sweetest post ever,” RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage wrote, along with actor Alyssa Milano, who simply said: “Beautiful.”

In Blink Twice – which Kravitz also co-wrote – Tatum stars as Slater King, a tech billionaire who invites cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) to join him and his friends on a vacation to his private island. However, after strange occurrences start happening, Frida has to uncover the truth if she has any hope of making it out alive.

Multiple sources confirmed in October 2023 that Kravitz and Tatum were engaged after two years of dating. The pair, who met on the set of Blink Twice, sparked engagement rumors when the Big Little Lies star stepped out during Halloween weekend with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger. Tatum and Zoë were seen leaving Kendall Jenner’s famed Halloween bash dressed in honor of the 1968 classic horror film, Rosemary’s Baby. He donned a full baby get-up, while she was dressed as Mia Farrow’s Rosemary Woodhouse with a diamond ring on her left hand.

While the couple have yet to confirm any wedding planning details, that hasn’t stopped her famous father, Lenny Kravitz, from sharing some details of his own. During an appearance on Zoe Ball & Friends on BBC Radio 2 in May, the 60-year-old musician revealed when fans can expect the couple to tie the knot.

“He’s a really great guy,” the “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” singer said about his future son-in-law. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly.

“He fits and they’re in love,” the Grammy winner added, before accidentally letting it slip when the wedding is set to take place: “We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

The Divergent star was previously married to long-term boyfriend Karl Glusman. The former couple dated for five years before tying the knot in 2019. Kravitz filed for divorce in January 2021, seven months before she and Tatum were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Tatum married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009. They were divorced in 2019 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. Recently, he accused his ex-wife of “delaying tactics” in the latest round of their ongoing legal dispute regarding financial settlements.