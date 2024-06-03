Lenny Kravitz teases details about Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s upcoming wedding

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lenny Kravitz has divulged details about his daughter Zoe Kravitz’s upcoming wedding to Channing Tatum.

The legendary artist, 60, recently revealed when his daughter will tie the knot with the Magic Mike actor during an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends. “He’s a really great guy,” the “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” singer said about his future son-in-law on May 31.

“He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly,” Kravitz continued. “He fits and they’re in love.”

The Grammy winner then accidentally let it slip when the wedding is set to take place, adding: “We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

This isn’t the first time that Kravitz has opened up about the Batman star’s relationship with the 21 Jump Street actor. Back in January, the “Fly Away” singer admitted that he plans on winging his speech during the couple’s forthcoming wedding.

Lenny Kravitz shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-wife, actor Lisa Bonet ( Getty Images )

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” Kravitz, who shares 35-year-old daughter Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The Hunger Games actor previously gushed over his daughter’s fiancé at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television event in December 2023. “I love him. He’s a great guy,” he told E! News about Tatum. “We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”

Kravitz continued, saying that the two of them normally spend a lot of time together. “We hang out like you hang out with your family,” he added. “We’re together whenever we can.”

He also couldn’t avoid talking about his daughter Zoë, and explained how proud he is of everything that she’s done. “She’s an amazing human being, and I’m so blessed that that’s the daughter that God gave me. She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend,” Kravitz said.

Multiple sources confirmed in October 2023 that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged ( Getty Images )

Multiple sources confirmed in October 2023 that Zoë and Tatum were engaged after two years of dating. The pair sparked engagement rumors when the Big Little Lies star stepped out during Halloween weekend with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger. Tatum and Zoë were seen leaving Kendall Jenner’s famed Halloween bash dressed in honor of the 1968 classic horror film, Rosemary’s Baby. He donned a full baby get-up, while the High Fidelity star was dressed as Mia Farrow’s Rosemary Woodhouse, but with a diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple began their relationship in 2021 after meeting on the set of Zoë’s directorial debut, Blink Twice (formerly titled Pussy Island).

She previously opened up about her love for Tatum in GQ’s 2022 “Men of the Year” issue. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she shared. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Speaking about their first time working together, Zoë added: “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.”

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Zoë was previously married to her long-term boyfriend, Karl Glusman. The former couple dated for five years before tying the knot in 2019. She filed for divorce in January 2021, seven months before she and Tatum were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Tatum married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009. They were divorced in 2019 and share a 10-year-old daughter. Recently, he accused his ex-wife of “delaying tactics” in the latest round of their ongoing legal dispute regarding financial settlements.