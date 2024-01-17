Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rock star Lenny Kravitz plans on winging it when he gives a toast at his daughter Zoë Kravitz's wedding.

The “Fly Away” singer says he’ll speak “from the heart” during his speech after actor, model and singer Zoë, 35, marries Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, 43.

“It just comes at the moment. I don't rehearse those things,” Kravitz, who shares his daughter with his ex-wife, actor Lisa Bonet, told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (14 January).

Zoë and Tatum have yet to publicly confirm their engagement. Reports of the impending nuptials first emerged in October last year, when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while they attended a Halloween party together.

Multiple sources confirmed the engagement news with US media.

Kravitz, who is currently preparing to release his new album, Blue Electric Light, in March, previously sang Tatum’s praises when asked about his daughter’s relationship in December last year.

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” he told E! News during an appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honouring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, in Los Angeles. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.

“We hang out like you hang out with your family,” he added. “We’re together whenever we can.”

Lenny Kravitz with his daughter, Zoe (Getty Images)

Kravitz also expressed love and admiration for Zoë, remarking: “She’s an amazing human being, and I’m so blessed that that’s the daughter that God gave me. She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend.”

Zoë and Tatum have been together for around two years, after working on her forthcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

While they rarely reference their personal relationship, they have been full of praise for one another’s work.

“Chan was my first choice [for the male lead role of a tech billionaire], the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” The Batman star told Deadline in 2021.

“I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly got engaged in October 2022 (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Tatum said he was shocked to get a call from the Big Little Lies actor about her movie: “I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

“This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this? No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing,” he said.

“It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things. It became less about men and women and more of a human thing that will open people’s eyes, rather than us drawing lines in the sand – the ‘you’re a man, I’m a woman, it’s us against you’ thing.”

He added: “This goes deeper in a direction I’m fascinated by and I’m interested in seeing how people receive this and break it down in their own lives. And what they think the movie means and how would they have made decisions.”

Channing Tatum at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party (Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Zoë confirmed they were dating in a 2022 interview with GQ,commenting: “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

She added: “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever – he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet… I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger.”