In Focus

How charity shop dump and running made us a nation of ‘reverse shoplifters’

When it comes to leaving unwanted clothes and books at charity shops, we all know the rules, who hasn’t been guilty of a fly-by drop at the local Oxfam store? Jonathan Margolis confesses to being part of a growing problem and asks: where CAN you get rid of stuff you don’t want to just chuck in the bin?

Friday 29 December 2023 06:42
<p>For some charity shops, between 30 and 50 per cent of donations have to be rejected </p>

For some charity shops, between 30 and 50 per cent of donations have to be rejected

(Getty/iStock)

It’s a cold, wet December afternoon and I’ve spent the day filling three giant bags to take to a charity shop.

It’s the latest big push in a massive, year-long rationalisation of stuff – a result of the classic midlife scenario of two households merging. Last year my new partner and I moved into a small house together, each with decades of possessions. The quiet days between Christmas and the end of the new year feels like the perfect time to do a clear up and clear out.

The plethora of things we need to be rid of are pretty good quality, mostly duplicates. There’s a limit – basically, one - to the number of lemon juicers, fish kettles, CDs of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and unread copies of A Brief History of Time we’re going to need for our remaining years together.

