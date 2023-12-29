It’s a cold, wet December afternoon and I’ve spent the day filling three giant bags to take to a charity shop.

It’s the latest big push in a massive, year-long rationalisation of stuff – a result of the classic midlife scenario of two households merging. Last year my new partner and I moved into a small house together, each with decades of possessions. The quiet days between Christmas and the end of the new year feels like the perfect time to do a clear up and clear out.

The plethora of things we need to be rid of are pretty good quality, mostly duplicates. There’s a limit – basically, one - to the number of lemon juicers, fish kettles, CDs of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and unread copies of A Brief History of Time we’re going to need for our remaining years together.