Cher says jeans and long hair are her secrets to staying young

Cher has opened up about what she does to stay and feel young as she gets closer to turning 80.

Speaking toGood Morning Britain on Monday (4 September), the 77-year-old singer said her secret to staying young is wearing jeans and keeping her hair long. “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” she said. “And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

The “Believe” singer said she doesn’t plan on ditching her jeans and long hair any time soon either. “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did — and it hasn’t hit yet,” she recalled.

In addition to her style choices, the singer also credited science as a factor in staying young, as her mother, Georgia, lived until she turned 96. “The genes in my family are pretty amazing,” Cher said.

However, Cher also noted that she’s not “trying to feel young,” but is rather just focused on being who she is.

“I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am. I’m just getting along,” she said.

When she turned 77 back in May, Cher wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that despite her increasing age, she doesn’t feel old and wonders when she will. “Will someone please tell me when will I feel old?” the tweet began. “This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I honestly can’t understand them. What’s the deal with numbers? I’m dyslexic and numbers are hard for me.”

She added in a more poignant note to fans: “Thank you for staying, I know it’s been hard.”

The “Turn Back Time” singer also let her fans know that her hair will not only be staying long, but it will also remain black. In 2022, she told People, “[Going grey] is fine for other girls. I’m just not doing it!”

Earlier this summer, Cher announced that she was launching her own gelato brand in Los Angeles. She shared a video on social media showing a colourful food truck emblazoned with the word “Cherlato” on the side, as well as graphics of her holding a cone with a scoop of the popular treat.

She wrote in the caption: “Yep, this is real… I’m launching my gelato… Watch out LA! All started five years ago and now it’s finally HAPPENING. More to come…”

Fans were excited by Cher’s announcement, with many declaring that they would definitely be visiting Los Angeles to try her Italian ice cream. Some were tickled by the brand name, “Cherlato,” while others suggested ice cream names that were puns of her song titles.

One person listed multiple suggestions in one comment writing, “Flavours had better be based on song titles! ‘I Got Ube Babe’, ‘Believe in Life After Rum’, ‘If I Could Turn Back Lime’, ‘The Scoop Scoop Song (It’s in His Hershey’s Kiss’)’. Best I could come up with at almost 2am.”