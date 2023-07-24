Cher is launching a gelato brand called ‘Cherlato’

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cher has revealed that she is launching her very own gelato brand in Los Angeles.

The “Believe” singer, 77, shared a video on social media showing a colourful food truck emblazoned with the word “Cherlato” on the side, as well as graphics of her holding a cone with a scoop of the popular treat.

She wrote in the caption: “Yep, this is real… I’m launching my gelato… Watch out LA! All started five years ago and now it’s finally HAPPENING. More to come…”

The pop star has had other business ventures in the past, including in the fashion and beauty industry, but this is her first foray into the food world.

Fans were excited by Cher’s announcement, with many declaring that they would definitely be visiting Los Angeles to try her Italian ice cream. Some were tickled by the brand name, “Cherlato”, while others suggested ice cream names that were puns on her song titles.

“If I Could Turn Back Lime vegan gelato,” one person wrote, riffing on Cher’s hit song “If I Could Turn Back Time”.

“Do you believe in scoop after scoop?” another said, referring to her song “Believe”.

A third had several suggestions, and wrote: “Flavours had better be based on song titles! ‘I Got Ube Babe’, ‘Believe in Life After Rum’, ‘If I Could Turn Back Lime’, ‘The Scoop Scoop Song (It’s in His Hershey’s Kiss’)’. Best I could come up with at almost 2am.”

In May, Cher celebrated her 77th birthday, but showed no signs of slowing down as she wrote on Twitter: “Will someone please tell me when will I feel old? This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I honestly can’t understand them. What’s the deal with numbers? I’m dyslexic and numbers are hard for me.”

She added in a more poignant note to fans: “Thank you for staying, I know it’s been hard.”

Cher made headlines in November 2022 after she confirmed her romance with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards, who she called “AE” on social media.

She told fans that “love doesn’t know math” after confirming they were in a relationship. Cher and Edwards first met during Paris Fashion Week last year.

However, in May, it was reported that the legendary singer had called it quits with Edwards, despite rumours that the pair were engaged.

According to TMZ, the couple ended their relationship after six months of dating. Cher previously prompted speculation that she and Edwards were engaged after she shared a photograph of a huge diamond ring she received from Edwards on Christmas day.

But the publication quoted a source as saying that the pair were simply “playing into the speculation it was an engagement ring”.