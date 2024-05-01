Cher reveals the real reason she dates younger men

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cher has candidly revealed the real reason she dates younger men.

The 77-year-old actor opened up about her approach to dating during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on 1 May. Her comments come as she’s been in a relationship with 38-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Speaking to TV host Jennifer Hudson, Cher said that she’s “really shy” when she’s not working and she’s “kind of shy around men”. She then claimed many of the men her age are shy around her, which ultimately encouraged her to date people who are younger than her.

“And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older, well, now they’re all dead, but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that [did],” she said.

Hudson went on to quip about the younger men who’ve approached Cher, adding: “They’re bold.” The “Believe” singer agreed, before responding: “Yeah, raised by women like me.”

Cher’s remarks about younger men came as she was discussing previous dating experiences, including why she turned down an opportunity to date Elvis Presley.

“It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Cher has opened up about navigating her relationships. In October, she spoke candidly about the pros and cons of dating Edwards, noting that their age gap can sometimes result in unexpected issues, like when he doesn’t understand her references.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about…” she said during an interview with Extra. “The other day, I said: ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said: ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go: ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

However, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to stand by his side and cherish the time they spend together. She also described some of the things that she and Edwards, who she’s been dating since 2022, have been able to talk about.

“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together,” she said. “We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humour, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”

Earlier that month, Cher admitted that it didn’t shock her to see her relationship make headlines, joking that it was because of Edwards’ looks. “Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” she said in an interview with People. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

The couple first met during a 15-minute long conversation during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, when a mutual friend gave Edwards Cher’s phone number. According to Cher, she who not only shocked when she met someone over text, but she also never expected to have a partner who was nearly 40 years younger than her.

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,”she recalled. “I had been telling all my friends: ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”