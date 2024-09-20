Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Cheryl Burke has spoken candidly about being celibate since her split from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence in 2022.

The former Dancing With The Stars pro was married to Boy Meets World star Lawrence for nearly three years

“I’ve definitely built a lot more self-love and self-respect and self-worth. I was a serial dater, so I never was ever, ever single,” she told US Weekly in a new interview. “The thought of living alone or being alone was just not an option. It was just never going to happen in my world. I love that I’ve grown so much and that I’m doing it consciously and with an intention.”

While describing her plans to remain single and celibate, she shared that sometimes her peers don’t believe her.

“They’re just like, ‘What?’ As if I’m speaking a different language completely. Which is so interesting. There is a little bit of, initially, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, wait, should I be like?’ But no! Why? I am on that Mýa train. Go, Mýa,” referring to the R&B singer who’s been open about her years-long celibacy journey.

She explained that as she’s had different experiences since her divorce, she’s seen a lot of stigma surrounding women who are singles in their forties.

“I’ll never forget being interviewed by somebody recently and they’re like, ‘Well, you seem really proud to be single,’ as if it was not like, ‘Are you sure you’re proud?’” she added. “It’s interesting.”

Although she’s not looking for a relationship right now, Burke noted that when she is, she won’t be turning to online dating.

open image in gallery Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence in 2018 ( Getty Images )

“Never say never, but I have no plans of joining a dating app, and nor do I ever think or see myself looking,” she said. “Even though I need to be better at leaving my house, I still live like a hermit sometimes, but I think it will happen when it happens. When my energy shifts, then I know if it does happen, I’m ready. I’m not in a rush.”

Back in February 2022, Burke took to Instagram to reveal that she’d ended her marriage with Lawrence. “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote in a statement. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.”

“Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me,” she added. “Love you all.”

During an interview with The New York Post in October 2023, Burke opened up about her divorce. She shared that while she and the actor “did it all” to make things work, they ultimately decided to “walk away” from the relationship. However, according to Burke, she doesn’t feel any “shame” about ending the marriage.

“Because it’s not ever fun to say that you’re divorced in your thirties and I’m not the cookie-cutter social norm when it comes to married [with] kids and happily ever after,” she said. “It’s just – that’s not my story and that’s okay. And I think being able to forgive myself and to just go with my gut and trust myself is a really big step for me.”