A 13-year-old boy with diabetes was in attendance at the State of the Union, prompting praise and support from both President Joe Biden and viewers at home.

On Tuesday, Joshua Davis, a seventh grade student from Midlothian, Virginia, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months old, attended the State of the Union at the US Capitol as a special guest.

The invite was extended in response to Davis’s work as an advocate for those with the disease and for lower prescription drug costs. The middle school student began his advocacy work when he was just four years old, when he advocated for the Virginia General Assembly to pass a bill making school safer for children with Type 1 diabetes.

At one point during the address, the president addressed Davis directly, with Biden discussing the high prices of insulin before telling the 13 year old: “Happy Birthday by the way, Buddy.”

On social media, Davis’s attendance has been met with cheers from viewers, who have applauded the 13 year old for his advocacy work and shared their appreciation of his grateful reaction to the president’s praise.

“Joshua stole the show!” one viewer claimed, while sharing a screenshot of the pre-teen smiling in the audience.

Another person wrote: “Joshua Davis is the real MVP.”

“Joshua Davis was the star of the State of the Union! #SOTU,” someone else added on Twitter.

Others, including Jim Acosta, jokingly suggested that Davis run for president, with the CNN journalist tweeting: “Joshua 2060.”

Following the State of the Union, Jill Biden also shared a personalised happy birthday message to Davis, with the first lady tweeting a photo of herself clapping as she stood next to the 13 year old, who could be seen sitting at a table and grinning widely.

“Joshua, thank you for being by my side tonight - Joe and I are so proud of you. We hope this is a birthday you’ll always remember,” the first lady captioned the photo.

The gesture prompted additional praise from the first lady’s followers, with one person writing: “Happy birthday and thank you for your activism!!” while another said: “I loved his smile!! And happy birthday, Joshua!!”