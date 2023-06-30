Chris Evans follows Taron Egerton in taking ‘a little break’ from social media

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Evans has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after being inspired by Taron Egerton to take a “little break” from social media.

The Captain America star, 42, announced that he is “treating myself to a summer with a little less screen time” on Twitter and bid his followers “much love” before deactivating the account on Thursday (29 June).

It comes after he shared Egerton’s post, which the Rocketman star published on the same day, about trying to “break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive”.

Egerton, 33, said he spends “too much time scrolling” on his phone and this has affected his “ability to sit and be present” with his loved ones.

Evans shared the post on his own Instagram Stories and added: “Couldn’t have said it better myself!!! Count me in. Gonna take a little break. Much love everyone!”

Neither of The Gray Man star’s Instagram or Twitter accounts are available on the platforms as of today (Friday 30 June), suggesting that he has deactivated both.

Egerton shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, which he has left active although he does not plan to use it for the rest of the year.

He wrote: “I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result, I feel a bit removed from myself.

Taron Egerton (Getty Images for SXSW)

“And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments of me getting there.”

He thanked his followers for “saying such nice things all the time”, but added: “I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m not really sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

In the caption, the Kingsman star wrote: “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave you f***ing phone in the other room a bit more often.”

Evans is usually active on social media, posting updates about his life and work. On Valentine’s Day, he seemingly confirmed his relationship with actor Alba Baptista after sharing a series of videos of one another on his Instagram Stories.

Chris Evans shares photo montage of Alba Baptista on Valentine’s Day (Chris Evans / Instagram)

More recently, he opened up about his dating life and revealed his thoughts on the best place for a first date.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while at the premiere of his film Ghosted, he said his ideal first date spot was: “Anywhere where you can just chat. Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation.”