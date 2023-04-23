Chris Evans reveals the best place for a first date

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Evans has spoken out about his dating life and revealed what he thinks is the best place for a first date.

The 41-year-old actor shared his thoughts about the topic during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday while at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City for the premiere of his new film, Ghosted.

“Anywhere where you can just chat. Anywhere where you can just have a good conversation,” the actor said for his ideal first date spot.

The Captain America star has been open about his negative dating experiences. During a recent interview with People, he shared his thoughts about ghosting, which is when someone you’re romantically interested stops communicating with you out of nowhere.

In Evans’ case, he believes that knowing a person is “pushing you aside casually” is much more upsetting than ghosting.

“I feel I’ve experienced something much worse [than ghosting],” he said. “I think I’d prefer to be ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

Evans then explained how he handled this situation, adding: “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

Despite some of his previous struggles in the dating world, Evans is reportedly in a relationship with actor Alba Baptista. In January, he seemingly confirmed that they were together by sharing a series of videos of one another on his Instagram Story. The clips appeared to be taken throughout 2022.

On Valentine’s Day, Evans shared a sweet tribute to his apparent girlfriend on his Instagram Story, which included snaps of them hiking together. He also shared a clip of Alba playing a Nintendo video game: “I introduced her to Mario Bros 3…She hates this video but I LOVE it).”

Chris Evans shares photo montage of Alba Baptista on Valentine’s Day (Chris Evans / Instagram)

In November 2022, reports first broke that that pair had been dating for “over a year” and that their relationship was “serious”.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source told People, at the time.

Earlier that year, The Gray Man star opened up about becoming a “much better” romantic partner over time during an interview with People.

“You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been,” Evans said. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”