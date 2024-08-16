Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still ‘happily together’ amid split reports

Support truly

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have not called off their engagement, despite reports claiming otherwise.

The Coldplay lead vocalist and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor have been dating since 2017, including a multiple-year engagement. According to a source that spoke to the Daily Mail on August 16, the pair “have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.”

However, representatives for Johnson confirmed in a statement to The Independent that the report is not true. “﻿The reports are not true. They are happily together,” the representative said.

Most recently, the Madame Web star was spotted without her emerald engagement ring while walking her dog in Malibu, California, according to the Daily Mail. She has yet to attend any of Martin’s shows during the European portion of his band’s “Music of the Spheres” tour.

While the couple didn’t publicly announce their engagement, Johnson has been seen regularly wearing the same emerald ring since 2020. Prior to their relationship, Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple, who were married from 2003 to 2016, share two children: 20-year-old daughter Apple and 18-year-old son Moses.

Over the years, Johnson has shared details about her relationship with both Martin’s children and his ex-wife. When asked in an interview with Bustle back in March if she liked being a stepmother, she gushed over Apple and Moses.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she said.

In December, Paltrow took to Instagram to share a snap of her and Johnson holding hands while standing outdoors in the cold. The two of them were bundled up, with the Goop founder seen wearing a beanie and fuzzy coat, while the Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a baseball hat and a black jacket.

In October, Paltrow also opened up about her close bond with Johnson during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. “We’re actually very good friends,” the Iron Man star said. “I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

During a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paltrow did admit that being friends with an ex-husband’s new partner can come across as strange, but she does love Johnson. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” she explained at the time.

In addition to her close relationship with Martin’s ex-wife, the Suspiria actor has also spoken out about how Martin helped her when she was depressed. During the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, she shared how the musician has been there for her through highs and lows.

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner said to me, ‘Are you really struggling?’ and I said, ‘No?’” she recalled, according to Hello. “And he said, ‘Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the musical,” Johnson said. “So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it.”