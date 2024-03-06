Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dakota Johnson has sweetly opened up about her close relationship with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

The 34-year-old spoke candidly about her boyfriend’s family, as she’s been dating Martin since 2017, during an interview with Bustle, published on 5 March. When asked if she liked being a stepmother, she described how much love she has for Moses and Apple.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she said.

Over the years, Johnson has also maintained a strong friendship with Paltrow, who first separated from Martin in 2014 after 12 years of marriage. In December, Paltrow took to Instagram to share a snap of her and Johnson holding hands while standing outdoors in the cold. The duo was bundled up, with the Goop founder donning a beanie hat and fuzzy coat, while the Fifty Shades of Grey star rocked a baseball hat paired with a black jacket.

In October, Paltrow also opened up about her close bond with Johnson during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. “We’re actually very good friends,” the Iron Man star said. “I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, Paltrow doubled down on her appreciation for Johnson, noting that while people may think it’s strange that she’s pals with her ex’s partner, she doesn’t feel that way.

“I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” she explained.

While Johnson has been dating Martin for over six years, they’ve opted to keep most of their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they’re still been candid about their appreciation for each other. At a London concert in 2021, Martin pointed to Johnson in the balcony and delivered a special message before performing Coldplay’s “My Universe,” which was a collaboration with K-pop group BTS. He told the crowd: “This is about my universe, and she’s here.”

In November, the Madame Web star revealed how her boyfriend has supported her through the ups and downs, recalling a moment he helped her when she was struggling with depression.

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner said to me: ‘Are you really struggling?’ and I said: ‘No?’” she said, during the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon. “And he said: ‘Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the musical. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it.”

While Johnson is currently a stepmother to her boyfriend’s children, she’s not against having children herself. During her recent interview with Bustle, she explained that she’s “so open” to motherhood, as she’s in a place where she “really wants to experience everything that life has to offer”.

“And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f***ing thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.’ If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it,” she said about having children. “I’ve been really tripping out recently like, we’re not here for very long. There’s so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel.”