Chris Pratt shares birthday tribute to son Jack after ‘healthy daughter’ controversy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Pratt has shared a sweet message to his son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, in honour of his 10th birthday.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor posted an image of a sheep with a baby lamb, seemingly to represent himself and Jack. Pratt rarely posts photos of Jack on social media, as he and Faris tend to keep him out of the spotlight.

In the caption, Pratt acknowledged that his “firstborn” had just reached his “double digits,” before calling Jack the “best son”.

“Happy Birthday to my first born, my smart, handsome, kind hearted, big boy Jack!” he wrote. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!!”

“You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!” he concluded.

The sweet tribute also prompted Pratt’s followers to congratulate Jack on reaching the milestone, while some poked fun at the picture that Pratt shared of the two sheep.

“He looks woolier than I remember but happiest of birthdays Jack!” one person wrote, while another said: “Happy birthday Jack attack! Seems like he’s really filled out.. pretty beefy these days.”

Along with his son, the Jurassic World star shares a two-year-old daughter, Lyla, and three-month-old daughter, Eloise, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt’s post comes two months after he addressed online backlash he received last November, after he posted an Instagram tribute to Schwarzenegger and praised her for giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter”.

During an interview with Men’s Health published in June, Pratt opened up about how he was accused of including a “dig” at his ex-wife in his post to Schwarzenegger and Lyla.

“And then a bunch of articles came out and said: ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife,’” he recalled.

The Parks and Recreation star went on to note how “f***ed up” the criticism was and how much it angered him, as he acknowledged that Jack could see those comments one day.

“My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.” he said at the time. “It really f***ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it,” he said. “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are – to the people close to me – a real burden.”

Faris and Pratt, who were married for nine years before divorcing in 2018, welcomed Jack, who was born prematurely at just three pounds and 12 ounces and spent one month in the NICU, in 2012. According to People, the couple’s son was born with severe brain bleeding.