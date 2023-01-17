Christina Applegate reveals that she messaged troll who criticised her appearance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Applegate has revealed that she contacted an online troll who made a rude remark about her appearance at the Critics Choice Awards.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to discuss a comment on an article about her and her 11-year-old daughter’s attendance at the awards show on Sunday.

“Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from People mag about me and my kids at the CCA,” she wrote in the caption.

Applegate went on to detail how she reached out to the troll, adding: “Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.”

According to a screenshot of Applegate’s messages, the troll claimed that it was a “plastic surgeon” and not her MS condition that “made her look that way”, before accusing the actor of being “a scammer”. In another unkind message, the person also accused Applegate of using “a bad plastic surgeon”.

In the caption of her post, the Dead to Me star noted that she wasn’t taking this online hate too seriously, as she wrote: “What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”

As of 17 January, the tweet has more than 640,100 views, with fans criticising the social media world, in general, and encouraging Applegate not to listen to any troll’s rude remarks.

“Well, actually, now that you bring it up, a lot is wrong with people and that’s exactly why they said that to you. It doesn’t even have to do with you,” one wrote. “They may as well be talking to themself as the self loathing in that person is beyond obvious. You keep being bada** CA!”

“Only very unhappy angry people hurt others, always remember when you are happy you want everyone around you to feel the same, when you are miserable you want to bring misery to others,” another added. “That always makes me feel good.”

“Unfortunately there is a culture of abuse undergirded by a toxic social media culture,” a third wrote. “Never read the comments! Ever! Much love, a long time fan.”

Applegate’s tweet also comes after she posted photos from the Critics Choice Awards. On Twitter on Monday, she shared one photo of herself with daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble at the event and another of her nails, which were painted blue and featured a tribute to the two main characters in her Netflix show.

“Critics choice awards nails,” she tweeted. “It says Jen and Judy. And the other pic is of the best date ever … my rad daughter.

Last week, Applegate shared a tweet about how “nervous” she was to be attending the awards show.

“So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me,” she wrote.

The event also marked her first awards show appearance since announcing that she had multiple sclerosis in August 2021. MS is a “potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord” that causes “communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

In December, Applegate spoke candidly about her MS and shared the NSFW reaction she had to learning she had the medical condition.

“Can I say it sucked balls?” she asked, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She then recalled how she first learned about her diagnosis while filming season three of Dead to Me.

“I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS, a disease that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. Then I started thinking about the last four years, and I had very small symptoms,” she said