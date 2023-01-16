Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Applegate brought her 11-year-old daughter as her date to the Critics’ Choice Awards, marking the actor’s first awards show since announcing her MS diagnosis.

The 51-year-old, who was nominated for “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” for her role as Jen in Dead to Me, posed at the event with her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, who she shares with her husband of nine years, Martyn LeNoble.

The pair chose all-black outfits for the occasion, with Applegate wearing a blouse and trousers. Sadie wore a striped blazer and pants set, which she paired with a black shirt and hat.

Applegate also took to Twitter to share one photo with Sadie and another of her nails, which were painted blue and featured a tribute to the two main characters in her Netflix show.

“Critics choice awards nails,” she tweeted. “It says Jen and Judy. And the other pic is of the best date ever … my rad daughter.”

In response to her tweet, many fans praised the Married... with Children star for attending the event amid her MS battle, and for her nails.

“It was incredible seeing you out amongst your peers where you belong for many more decades to come! You looked stunning, and the nails speak for themselves,” one wrote.

“So proud of you keep doing you don’t let this own you. Will always support you in any which way keep doing respect,” another added.

Days before the awards ceremony, Applegate shared a tweet about how “nervous” she was to be attending it.

“So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me,” she wrote.

Applegate first publicly revealed that she had MS in August 2021. On Twitter at the time, she wrote: “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a “potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord” that causes “communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body,” according to the Mayo Clinic. As noted by the National MS Society, more than 2.3 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the immune disorder.

She made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in November, when she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In December, Applegate also shared the NSFW reaction she had to learning she had MS, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Can I say it sucked balls?” she asked the talk show host, before revealing how difficult it was for her to film Dead to Me as she first started feeling symptoms of the medical condition a few years ago.

“I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS, a disease that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. Then I started thinking about the last four years, and I had very small symptoms,” she said. “Where we were on set and I’d go like: ‘Oh, I think I’m tired.’ So, it presented itself a few years ago until it just got as bad as it did.”