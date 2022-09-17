Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has slammed trolls who accused her of “lying” and seeking attention after she revealed it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion instead of a miscarriage in 2020.

Teigen, 36, posted screenshots of comments under an article about her revelation on Twitter on Friday night (16 September).

The model and TV personality, who is married to John Legend, said the “brutal” comments were taken from a social media post by Glamour magazine.

One comment read: “Sorry you lost your child but stop milking that story.”

Another wrote: “Someone is trying to stay relevant, I can see.”

Teigen addressed the trolls in her tweet and said: “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so it this makes you feel better, great.

“It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Her tweet came just a day after she spoke at a social impact summit, where she said she had to have an abortion “to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance”.

She told Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (15 September): “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen and Legend revealed in September 2020 that they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks after a pregnancy complication caused her to bleed excessively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen added that she came to the realisation following the unprecedented overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court in June.

She said it was Legend who said they’d had an abortion, and continued: “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.