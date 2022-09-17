Chrissy Teigen reveals she lost son to abortion, not miscarriage, in 2020

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she had previously labelled the loss of her son Jack.

The television personality and her husband, John Legend, revealed in September 2020 that they had lost their child at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” Teigen said this week, admitting she didn’t “put that together” until recently.

