Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has opened up about being bullied by Chrissy Teigen, with the reality star claiming that the cookbook author is “an unfit person in society”.

Teigen’s past treatment of Abraham, 30, recently came under the spotlight following a bullying scandal between the Cravings author and former reality star Courtney Stodden.

Last month, Stodden, who is gender-neutral and uses they/them pronouns, discussed their past experiences being targeted by Teigen when they were a teenager while speaking to The Daily Beast.

Following the interview, past tweets Teigen had directed at Stodden circulated, in which she had encouraged the then-teenager to take a “dirt nap” and to “go to sleep forever”.

Amid the controversy, some of Teigen’s other past controversial tweets were uncovered, including ones from 2013 directed at Abraham.

In one tweet, shared on Instagram by Candace Owens, the mother-of-two referenced Abraham’s sex tape before calling her a derogatory term.

“Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape,” Teigen wrote, according to a screenshot. “In other news, you’re a wh**e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry.”

Speaking to Fox News about Teigen’s past comments, Abraham said the 35-year-old is an “unfit person in society” before condemning her over her past sex-shaming comments.

“It’s really just a pathetic statement after someone has gone to therapy publicly for sex-shaming, working through my own depression, bereavement, and vulnerabilities at that time,” she said. “I don’t even say the words she says.”

Abraham also spoke about the impact of Teigen’s words, adding: “I think people sensationalising my sex life or turning it into something ugly is not ever what I would want women to feel like.”

Noting that she has not received an apology from Teigen, the reality star also claimed “there are a lot of developmental things [Teigen’s] really got to work through if you can’t apologise for things and be a responsible adult”.

Despite the past bullying, Abraham, who is a mother to 12-year-old daughter Sophia, said that she “wishes Chrissy the best” and hopes that the cookbook author “receives therapy so she can be the best mom that she needs to be and the best human she needs to be for her family because it’s definitely needed right now”.

This is not the first Abraham, who began her reality TV career on 16 and Pregnant, has opened up about being targeted by Teigen, as she told Fox News last month that the cookbook author is “just highly disturbing to me”.

The initial interview, which came shortly after Teigen’s tweets resurfaced, also saw the MTV star reveal that she remembers being targeted on social media by the former model, but had thought she was the only one.

“I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don’t behave like that. Now I see it’s tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now,” Abraham had continued at the time, adding that she “hopes [Teigen] gets mental help and therapy”.

Although Abraham claimed she has not received an apology from Teigen, the Chrissy’s Court star did publicly apologise to Stodden in a lengthy statement shared to Twitter last month.

In the post, Teigen described herself as an “insecure, attention-seeking troll” and said that she was “mortified and sad at who I used to be”.

Teigen also claimed that she had tried to connect with Stodden privately to apologise, before concluding: “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Following the apology, Stodden revealed that Teigen had blocked them on social media, and refuted the claim that they had been contacted by the mother-of-two or her team.

“I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” they wrote on Instagram.

Since the controversy, Teigen appears to have taken a hiatus from all social media.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Teigen for comment.