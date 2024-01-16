Chrissy Teigen begs Emmys to replace red carpet with a nicer option

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has requested a red carpet change.

The 38-year-old model was absent from the 2024 Emmy Awards hosted at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, but she still had a lot to say about the evening. Teigen, like every other viewer at home, patiently watched and waited for her favourite A-listers to arrive on the red carpet. However, while most appreciated the present trends and unique designs worn by Hollywood’s elite, others noticed the venue decor.

Outside the theatre, stars were photographed in front of a black backdrop embellished with the words “Fox” and “Emmys” all over. Though the aim was to honour the night’s sponsors, a few fans thought the display wasn’t appropriate for the glamour of the ceremony.

“The Emmys’ step and repeat looks like the construction site of a luxury building with zero amenities,” an upset individual wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: “Not feeling this Emmy red carpet backdrop omg.”

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: “Not enough people are talking about how ugly the backdrop of the Emmy’s red carpet is like it’s genuinely distracting me from admiring the people themselves.”

Teigen put forth her opinion online, admitting the outside could’ve been designed better.

“I am begging award shows to have better looking step and repeats. It seems so simple. Some floral and simplicity. God I pray,” she wrote on Instagram story. The actress may not have been at the 15 January awards show, but she’ll likely be at the Grammys, scheduled for 4 February.

Teigen posts Instagram story to ask the Emmys for a better red carpet (Chrissy Teigen on Instagram)

But despite Teigen’s shared distaste for the Emmy’s red carpet, the celebrities seemed to enjoy themselves before they stepped inside.

Suki Waterhouse and her Daisy Jones & The Six co-star, Camila Morrone, appeared as their most silly selves, laughing together for the paparazzi, prompting fans to praise the duo as “friendship goals”.

“They both look fabulous. I love how they are twinning in red,” one viewer said.

What’s more, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their red-carpet comeback after welcoming their new son, Rocky. The eldest Kardashian sister and the famed drummer matched in sleek black suits.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader were amongst the A-list couples who enjoyed a date night at the Emmy Awards. And the night continued for them at Per L’Ora for the after-party.