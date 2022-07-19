Chrissy Teigen has reflected on her one-year milestone in her sobriety journey with an honest and candid post on Instagram.

The 36-year-old model and presenter looked back at the moments she cannot remember clearly because she had been under the influence of alcohol.

Sharing the news with her more than 38m Instagram followers on Monday night (18 July), she said she “never [wants] to be that way again”.

Teigen, who is married to John Legend and shares two children with him, posted a sweet video of her family on holiday.

In the caption, she wrote: “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! Sigh.”

Teigen said that she was feeling “really good” and admitted to getting “really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol”.

She recounted a time when she fell asleep after drinking café patron – a coffee-infused liqeur by Bacardi – while a chef from Outback Steakhouse was teaching her friends a blooming onion cooking class in her own house.

“I wish I was awake for that,” she said, continuing: “Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look... gone.

“Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

Teigen first announced she had begun her sobriety journey in December 2020, after being gifted the self-help book Quit Like A Woman.

She said that while she doesn’t know if she will “never have a drink again”, she added: “I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best.”

“I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, outback??” she joked.

Legend, to whom she has been married since 2013, responded to his wife’s post with the comment: “Sooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”

Other famous friends also congratulated Teigen on her achievement, including Selma Blair, Katie Couric, and journalist Yashar Ali.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared her own experience with sobriety, commenting: “Well done Chrissy… it’s better on this side. I love being in recovery. Sending love N.”

Teigen has previously opened up about her struggle with drinking and described herself as a “functioning alcoholic” when she lived in New York years ago.

In January, she celebrated six months of sobriety and said she felt like she had “endless energy, way less anxiety” and is “happier and more present than ever”.