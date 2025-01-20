Christian and Geri Horner cosy up after big win at Warwick Races

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 boss Christian Horner traded horsepower for horse power as he celebrated winning big at the races alongside wife Geri Horner.

Red Bull Formula One team principal and his Spice Girl wife Geri were on course at Warwick to cheer home last-race winner Lift Me Up, who set up a tilt at the Cheltenham Festival.

The couple appeared in high spirits following a turbulent 2024 that saw Horner clear his name after a workplace investigation.

The 51-year-old racing executive faced allegations of “inappropriate and coercive behaviour” involving a female employee, following the leak of hundreds of WhatsApp messages purportedly exchanged between them. However, an internal investigation cleared Horner of all wrongdoing.

Dressed in a white coat and gloves – though muddied from the event – Geri was all smiles next to her husband, who sported a khaki coat. The couple celebrated their horse’s victory at the event on Monday (20 January).

open image in gallery ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Their united front comes after media scrutiny earlier in the year, with Geri reportedly “mortified and angry” at the allegations but remaining steadfast in her public support. The two continued to attend F1 events together, and Horner was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours list for his services to motorsport.

He described the honour as “humbling”, adding: “It’s a huge privilege to receive an honour like this.”

Speaking of the recognition, Horner described it as “humbling,” saying: “It’s a huge privilege to receive an honour like this.” He added that King Charles was “charming” during their brief conversation at the ceremony: “We exchanged pleasantries, and he inquired how the season had gone.”

open image in gallery ( David Davies/PA Wire )

This honour came just days after Geri declared she “belongs to no man,” addressing speculation about their relationship. Horner later expressed gratitude for her unwavering support during what he described as a “perfect storm” earlier in the year.

“In life, it is a great lesson that the more success you have, the more of a target you become,” Horner told the Daily Mail. “You just stay true to yourself, and I am very fortunate to have a tremendous family. My wife has been unbelievable, fantastic. Your partner is always the one you share your difficulties with.”

open image in gallery ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Horner praised Geri as “absolutely outstanding and hugely supportive” throughout the investigation, noting that her perspective provided “weight and measure” during difficult times.

The couple also attended the final weekend of the 2024 season at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, maintaining a united front amidst intense media scrutiny.