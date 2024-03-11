Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

F1 boss Christian Horner is facing fresh backlash after he posted a Mother’s Day tribute to his wife, former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell.

The CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing was accused and then cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague, who has since been suspended following an internal investigation.

Horner has demanded an end to “family intrusion” following the claims involving alleged WhatsApp messages of a sexually suggestive nature.

On Mother’s Day (Sunday 10 March), the 50-year-old shared a picture of Halliwell holding their son, along with a caption about his appreciation for mothers. He included images of his daughter, as well as a picture of what appeared to be his own mother.

In the post, which has since gathered hundreds of comments, he said: “Happy Mother’s Day... So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day”.

But social media users were less than impressed, with some accusing Horner of putting a “PR spin” on the ongoing F1 saga.

“Christian I’ve always been a huge fan of yours and of F1 but trying to brush all of this under the carpet with PR posts really isn’t the right approach to take,” wrote one user.

“If the stories are true you’ve humiliated Geri and PR spin is like putting a plaster on an amputated limb.”

“Did your PR person tell you to post this? Donut,” another comment said.

Some focused their energies on Halliwell’s support of Horner, remarking: “1996 Ginger Spice would have showed you the door.”

The Independent has contacted Horner’s representative for comment.

The couple have been seen together on multiple occasions since the allegations were made public.

The scandal led to calls from Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen, to call for Horner to resign.

In a press conference held hours after his colleague’s suspension, the F1 leader urged media to “draw a line” under the incident.

“Obviously it’s been a very trying period,” he said. “I’m married and have three children, and when that intrusion involves your children, and your marriage - and I’m very thankful I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife.”

At the end of a highly-charged press conference, he added: “The intrusion on my family is enough.”

Follow the latest updates on the Horner scandal here.