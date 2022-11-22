Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christina Ricci says she had a ‘fake favourite colour’ growing up

The actor described her childhood home as ‘chaotic’

Kate Ng
Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:57
Comments
Christina Ricci reveals that she out her daughter's name through husband's Instagram

Christina Ricci has revealed that she had a “fake favourite colour” when she was growing up to avoid her real favourite possessions being taken away.

The Wednesday star said that when she was younger, her favourite personal things would be taken from her, but “if you didn’t care you got to keep it”.

Ricci, 42, did not specify if it was her parents who would take her favourite items away, but described her childhood home as “chaotic”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, she said: “It’s hard to explain without this turning into a therapy session, but when I was younger one of the things that would happen is that personal possessions were taken away.

“You had to lie about things being your favourite things, because if it was your favourite thing it would be taken, but if you didn’t care you got to keep it.

Recommended

“You had to pretend you liked certain things that you didn’t like, so I always had a fake favourite colour growing up.”

Ricci’s parents, Ralph and Sarah Ricci, separated and divorced when she was 13. She is the youngest of four siblings.

The Addams Family star also revealed that she once had to “get rid of a lot of things I had collected in my youth” and said it was a “painful” experience.

But her husband, Mark Hampton, was “horrified” when he discovered Ricci did not save anything from when she was young.

The hairdresser, whom Ricci married in 2021, went on eBay to find her “old magazine covers, which is really lovely”.

“He is trying to show me that it is safe to have those things,” she added.

(Getty Images)

Ricci previously described her father, who once worked as a primal scream therapist, as a difficult man. She has not spoken to him since she was a teenager.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci revealed that sold much of her Chanel handbag collection to fund her divorce from her first husband, James Heerdegen.

She married Heerdegen in 2013 and has a son with him. After nearly seven years of marriage, Ricci filed for divorce, stating she had been subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by him.

In January 2021, she was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen and later, full custody of their son.

Recommended

She told the newspaper that she cleared out her designer bag collection because “certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining order”.

However, the actor added: “I’m absolutely doing fine, there’s no issue.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in