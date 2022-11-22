Christina Ricci says she had a ‘fake favourite colour’ growing up

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Ricci has revealed that she had a “fake favourite colour” when she was growing up to avoid her real favourite possessions being taken away.

The Wednesday star said that when she was younger, her favourite personal things would be taken from her, but “if you didn’t care you got to keep it”.

Ricci, 42, did not specify if it was her parents who would take her favourite items away, but described her childhood home as “chaotic”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, she said: “It’s hard to explain without this turning into a therapy session, but when I was younger one of the things that would happen is that personal possessions were taken away.

“You had to lie about things being your favourite things, because if it was your favourite thing it would be taken, but if you didn’t care you got to keep it.

“You had to pretend you liked certain things that you didn’t like, so I always had a fake favourite colour growing up.”

Ricci’s parents, Ralph and Sarah Ricci, separated and divorced when she was 13. She is the youngest of four siblings.

The Addams Family star also revealed that she once had to “get rid of a lot of things I had collected in my youth” and said it was a “painful” experience.

But her husband, Mark Hampton, was “horrified” when he discovered Ricci did not save anything from when she was young.

The hairdresser, whom Ricci married in 2021, went on eBay to find her “old magazine covers, which is really lovely”.

“He is trying to show me that it is safe to have those things,” she added.

(Getty Images)

Ricci previously described her father, who once worked as a primal scream therapist, as a difficult man. She has not spoken to him since she was a teenager.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci revealed that sold much of her Chanel handbag collection to fund her divorce from her first husband, James Heerdegen.

She married Heerdegen in 2013 and has a son with him. After nearly seven years of marriage, Ricci filed for divorce, stating she had been subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by him.

In January 2021, she was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen and later, full custody of their son.

She told the newspaper that she cleared out her designer bag collection because “certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining order”.

However, the actor added: “I’m absolutely doing fine, there’s no issue.”