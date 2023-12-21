Jump to content

First Person

This is what a women-only Christmas looks like

Single and child-free, Katie Glass is used to spending Christmas on her own – and on her own terms. But this year, she’s doing things differently – and spending it with four like-minded girlfriends. Here’s why…

Thursday 21 December 2023 06:30
Katie Glass is looking forward to celebrating this Christmas with her girlfriends this year

Katie Glass is looking forward to celebrating this Christmas with her girlfriends this year

(Katie Glass)

I intend to wake up on December 25th, climb into some box-fresh luxurious pyjamas, and spend the morning in bed listening to Mariah Carey while drinking champagne. Then, at my leisure, I’m going to dress my chocolate labrador puppy in a big silky red ribbon and myself in all the sequins and velvet I can find, topped with all my best costume jewellery and gold-chandelier earrings. I will then go to meet four girlfriends for an ice-cold wild swim, followed by a cocktail-fuelled lunch, after which we will all head back to mine to spend the evening drinking Baileys, playing Taylor Swift, and singing karaoke in my cottage.

A women-only Christmas means being totally free to do, and behave, exactly as we want. We can cover ourselves in too much perfume without having to hear complaints about the stench; we can go out for lunch and come home and slob out on the sofa with a selection box and not worry about making Christmas night “tea”. We can dress how we want – without fretting if we look fat after lunch. And among female Christmas comrades-in-arms, it’s also no big deal if any of us decides to slink off to spend the evening by ourselves and take a three-hour bath in the candlelight if we want to.

Let the festivities commence! Single Katie in her country cottage for one

(Katie Glass)

