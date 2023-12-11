The best Christmas gift ideas for interior design lovers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We look at the best Christmas present ideas for the interior design enthusiast in your life.

Deep enough to roast a chicken and shallow enough to flip an egg, the Tik Tok-viral Always Pan by Our Place is the perfect present for food obsessives and budding chefs alike. Coined “Le Creuset for millennials”, this pretty pastel pan can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, bake, serve and store. This season, the brand has teamed up with the UK’s coffee mavens, Grind, to celebrate the most important meal of the day. The Mini Always Pan in Grind Pink comes alongside a custom Grind tin filled with a limited edition Our Place blend of coffee in a choice of pods, grounds, or whole beans.

An objet d’art in its own right, a coffee table book is a must-have finishing touch that injects any living room with an abundance of aesthetic charm. Andrew Martin’s Interior Design Review Vol. 27 features work from the world’s top 100 designers of 2023. From clean-lined purity to the ultimate maximalist explosion, it delivers the most renowned, innovative, and exceptional interiors and architecture of the past year. An indispensable reference book and unbeatable source of inspiration, its glossy thick pages of aspirational imagery and textual reflection are sure to delight the design-minded bibliophile in your life.

The humble mug should never be overlooked! Burleigh’s fine earthenware has been hand-crafted in Stoke-on-Trent, since 1851. Its potters turn raw, malleable clay into vibrant ceramics adorned with English country-garden florals and fanciful oriental motifs, using skills that have been passed down through generations of British craftspeople. Take your recipient’s daily tea or coffee ritual to new heights with the brand’s Green Asiatic Pheasants breakfast cup or half-pint mug. The festive forest green hue and delicate pattern evoke a sense of homeliness and heritage with every sip.

illy E.S.E. Pod Machine: compact, clever and green (Supplied)

If, like me, your giftee spends too much on shop-bought coffee, an illy E.S.E. will be their saviour. Compact and clever, this machine delivers authentic Italian espresso in the comfort of even the tightest of kitchens. Two pour buttons allow the user to choose between an espresso or caffe lungo – and the resulting cups are always quickly brewed and delicious. The icing on the cake: illy’s E.S.E espresso pods are fully compostable and suitable for green waste collection, making them a much lower-impact solution to traditional coffee pods.

In 100 per cent mulberry silk, the Lanham pillowcase by Sheridan will make your loved one’s sleep routine a little more luxe. Soft and smooth, with the unmistakable lustre of this most indulgent fibre, this pillowcase helps reduce frizz, hair breakage, fine lines, and wrinkles – all while they snooze soundly.

String’s Museum candle holder comes in chocolate brown, olive green, and bright white (Supplied)

While tapered and twisted candlesticks continue to flood our social media feeds, we can’t forget their holder counterparts. Peter Erlandsson, co-owner of String Furniture, explains: “Adjustable candle holders have a long tradition in Scandinavia during winter. It is a simple and ingenious way to keep the flame in the preferred position.” For the “hostess with the mostess” in your life, String’s Museum candle holder comes in chocolate brown, olive green, and bright white. It’s height-adjustable, allowing candlesticks to stand tall when guests arrive, adding visual interest to a festive tablescape. Then, as you sit down to feast on turkey and Christmas pudding, the candles can be lowered so as not to obstruct your view of one another.

Don’t limit merry and bright light to the tree this Christmas. The lights&lamps Editions range is a curated collection of six lamp bases and six shades that can be paired into 36 different combinations. With splendid material options like Italian green marble, solid spun wood, aerated concrete, hand-polished crystal glass, stainless steel, and brass, you can create a personalised table lamp that will bring joy and radiance to its recipient all year round.

Decorate your giftee’s kitchen surface with a glossy bobbin-shaped mill from Addison Ross (Supplied)

Salt and pepper grinders are culinary staples, offering a dash of seasoning that can transform bland ingredients into a dish that’s brimming with flavour. Decorate your giftee’s kitchen surface with a glossy bobbin-shaped mill from Addison Ross. Made from solid Acacia wood and finished with 20 coats of lacquer, each grinder comes with both an “S” and a “P” stainless steel screw knob so the user can decide for themselves what it holds. I’m partial to the periwinkle and pink bobbins, but with over 20 colours to choose from, there’s sure to be one that suits their home aesthetic.

I’m a firm believer that if you don’t know what to get someone, candles are always a good idea. After all, who doesn’t want a deliciously fragranced home? Give the quintessential aroma of the season with Nest’s “Holiday” candle. They’ll get whiffs of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon along with a hint of vanilla and amber. An elegant gold wick trimmer makes a beautiful companion to this gift, ensuring it burns optimally and smokelessly for 50 to 60 hours.

For whisky aficionados and those who take pride in their bar cart, you can’t go wrong with a handsome decanter. This vessel will not only showcase their collection in style but also allow their preferred spirit to properly breathe. LSA International’s “Cask” set – presented on a suave ash wood tray, complete with two weighted tumbler glasses and an elegant cube decanter crafted by Polish artisans – is the perfect set for enjoying a late afternoon tipple with a close friend.