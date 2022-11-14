Amazon releases Christmas advert directed by Taika Waititi

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon has launched its Christmas campaign for 2022 with an advert directed by Taika Waititi.

The e-commerce giant released the 150-second advert on YouTube and social media on Monday morning (14 November). It will air on television for the first time during ITV’s Coronation Street at 8.30pm.

It follows the story of a father and daughter during the festive season and explores the idea that “joy is made”.

Viewers learn quickly that the young girl is attached to a beloved snow globe, and as her father realises the importance of the object to his child, he becomes inspired to create a special experience for her this Christmas.

He borrows items from his neighbours such as desk fans and a Christmas tree, and buys a paper shredder from Amazon.

The advert ends with a big reveal showing how the father has transformed the family’s greenhouse into a life-sized snow globe, complete with lots of fairy lights and a teddy bear dressed as a snowman.

Ed Smith, a marketing executive for the European Union at Amazon, said that the advert is inspired by “the inventive spirit of Amazon customers”.

“We wanted to tell a story with a different view of generosity and giving at Christmas, and the joy from doing something special for someone you love,” he added. “We’re happy to play a small part in the creation of that joy, but the hero of the story is a father’s love for his child.”

The advert was directed by Academy Award-winning writer, director and actor Waititi, whose portfolio includes Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit, and What We Do in the Shadows.

(Amazon)

It is set against the song “You Hold Me Up” by US artist The Bones of JR Jones. Singer-songwriter Jonathan Linaberry created the original track inspired by the collaboration with Waititi.

“The passion [Waititi] had for telling the story of a relationship between father and child, with his trademark charm, and the casting choices he knew would deliver that story, was paramount,” Jo Shoesmith, head of global creative at Amazon, added.

It comes after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave Dolly Parton a US$100m (approximately £84.5m) award that the country singer will give to charities of her choice.

The award is part of Bezos’ annual Courage and Civility Award to honour Parton’s contribution to “kids, literacy and so many other things”.