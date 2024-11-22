This guide to the best gifts for her is the ultimate cheat sheet for Christmas 2024

The annual task of finding a gift for her is upon us and, in 2024, it feels harder than ever with the goal to succeed last year’s present and stick within the criteria she’s set out. Yes, even if she hasn’t made a hard and fast list, we can assure you there are rules. For starters, don’t buy her a deodorant duo, because telling her she needs to freshen up is not the way to her heart…

So, whether she’s the ‘surprise me’ sort (but has been hinting for months) or a big fan of bookmarking, we think we’ve found just the ticket for her with something to suit every lady in your life. For the adventurous aunt, the self-care sister and that special someone you want to surprise, our edit of jewellery, sleepwear and more will make the impossible possible.

The best gifts for every type of woman

Scroll on for our top picks from the likes of Lounge and Aspinall, and make sure to read carefully – there are quite the array of deals to be capitalised on, too. Happy shopping!

The gift of sumptuous slumber with Lounge’s lingerie and sleepwear

( Lounge )

Many of us will remember the early days of Lounge – circa 2017 – when we’d eagerly await the latest lingerie drop (in anticipation of a sell-out) but, in 2024, the brand has come a long way with its myriad of loungewear, pyjamas and more. Back in its inaugural years, you likely would have lusted after Lounge’s logo-adorned bras and panties and, while you’ll still be able to secure those same pieces (like the Zalia plunge bra, £45, Lounge.com), you might be surprised to discover a selection of more timeless and understated designs, like the sparkle satin robe (£80, Lounge.com) or the confess balcony bra (£45, Lounge.com).

Of course, an undercurrent of luxury runs throughout the company as a whole and, whether she’s a sucker for a matching loungewear or rather a classic lingerie set to amp up her date night attire, Lounge’s gifting offering is sure to bring a smile to her face come Christmas morning.

Shop nightware, sweatshirts and more at Lounge.com

It’s a crossbody Christmas with Aspinal’s Ella bag

( Aspinal of London )

Crossbody bags are having a moment and, with both premium and affordable brands capitalising on the trend, there’s no doubt people are enjoying the hands-free style. A crossbody in the form of Aspinal’s Ella bag (was £450, now £360, Aspinaloflondon.com), however, is an entirely different kettle of fish. Leagues above those nylon ‘fits-everything’ type shoulder bags, Aspinal of London is an English heritage brand with over 20 years of craftsmanship experience.

For the luxe lady, she’ll appreciate the Ella’s full-grain leather, the metal hardware and ivory stitch detailing. For the best-friend who’s always busy, the fuss-free magnetic closure will save her time while not one, not two, but three separate compartments make finding her house keys accomplishable. As for those of us fond of personalised gifts, Aspinal offers up to four characters of monogram personalisation (£20 extra) and the Ella adjustable straps bring both the 5’2” and 5’11” woman into the picture. With £90 off the style while stocks last, now’s the time to get shopping – lest someone pip you to the tan, dove grey or merlot pebble post…

Shop luxury leather goods with £90 off at Aspinaloflondon.com

Be merry and bright with Beauty Pie’s superstar facial kit

( Beauty Pie )

Every woman wants a little beauty top up come Christmastime and where better to procure it than Beauty Pie, with its high-quality formulas from the world’s leading labs. That’s right, when Beauty Pie launched in 2016 it was founder Marcia Kilgore’s mission to rival premium cosmetics brands with high-performing products for half the price. Back then, shoppers flocked to the site in pursuit of supposed ‘dupe’ formulas; however, almost 10 years on, the brand has earned its own stripes in the industry with experts like Caroline Hirons and Sali Hughes both openly fans.

Now, just in time for the festive season, Beauty Pie has released a whopper two-in-one gifting package with three months of membership (with which the fortunate recipient will be able to save up to 70 per cent) plus a selection of SIX hero products. There’s the Japanfusion cleanser (would be £25, £10 for members, Beautypie.com) for the gen-Z J-beauty fan girl, the youthbomb radiance concentrate serum (would be £185, £44 for members, Beautypie.com) for the anti-ageing obsessed aunt, and four more best-selling items – all in 100ml or less airport-friendly sizing.

The price of this package? Just £47.36 including delivery. That’s a saving of, well, more than we can count! Don’t sleep on it.

Shop memberships and beauty best-seller savings at Beautypie.com

Sparkly things come in small packages with H Samuel jewellery

( H Samuel )

Necklaces for the nana that goes above and beyond, silver for the world’s best sister or perhaps Michael Kors for the magpie mum (she likes what she likes, and who can blame her) – at H Samuel, you can consider the case of the hard-to-buy-for female cracked. And yes, that includes the jewellery-averse woman, too, with the brand’s understated collection of leather, bling-free watches from the likes of Radley (was £79.95, now £59.99, Hsamuel.co.uk) and Fossil (was £99, now £59, Hsamuel.co.uk).

What’s more, you’ll be able to cut back on costs with up to 50 per cent off selected styles and, yes, that includes your favourite designers, from Armani Exchange (watch and pendant gift: was £199, now £109, Hsamuel.co.uk) to Tommy Hilfiger (pendant necklace: was £89, now £62, Hsamuel.co.uk). Whatever her metal preference, ring size or birthstone, H Samuel’s Christmas gift sale will have you covered up until 24 December; though, we wouldn’t hang about, pieces from Olivia Burton, Hugo and more are flying off the shelves already…

Shop dazzling watch and jewellery designs with up to 50% off at Hsamuel.co.uk

Treat her to a little luxury, with The White Company’s Seychelles Hamper

( The White Company )

If you’re a fan of The White Company, then you’ll know that the brand’s Seychelles scent range has a loyal following, with fans of the fragrance mad for everything from the aroma oil (£10, Thewhitecompany.com) to the more recent lip mask (£12, Thewhitecompany.com) addition. Whether you know a certain someone who’s a part of this motley crue or you’re not sure what to gift the MIL, Seychelles is the sort of scent that you’d be hard pressed to dislike. In fact, to describe it as such is to do it a disservice and, indeed, its key notes of coconut, amber and vanilla are complemented by a luxury surround of bergamot, citrus and jasmine.

Whether it is for a loved one or a present to yourself, the Seychelles hamper (£120, Thewhitecompany.com) makes a perfect pick with six self-care products total as well as a reusable seagrass hamper for all their home-storing or hamper-making needs. Send her into the New Year with a waft of Indian Ocean breeze in her home and a cloud of holiday-haze to envelop her body – trust us.

Shop the Seychelles hamper at Thewhitecompany.com

Wondrous gifts for the wanderlust-filled woman at FatFace

( FatFace )

Has she traveled across the world? Or is the uphill hike from her house to the hairdresser’s adventure enough? Whether she’s a globetrotter or hardly has a second to herself, FatFace’s clothing collection spans from quality quarter zips to cosy comfort wear to suit every type of woman.

This Christmas, the brand’s soft cotton sleepwear will be the ultimate attire to send her into the deepest of slumbers and, be it the ivory Christmas trees pyjama shorts (£28, Fatface.com) or a punny pick in the form of the ‘bearly’ awake top (£25, Fatface.com), her night’s sleep will be getting a guaranteed upgrade. Elsewhere, FatFace has all things party season-approved with earrings and velvet dresses (£60, Fatface.com) for the annual work ‘do. And who could forget the knits and cashmere-blend cardigans (£52, Fatface.com) ahead of the big boxing day walk.

Shop sleepwear, party dresses and more at Fatface.com

Socks in her stocking, courtesy of Pantherella merino wool

( Pantherella )

Socks are a mandatory Christmas gift, if you ask us and, though a pack of polyester trainer liners isn’t high on anyone’s wishlist, a set Pantherella merino wool socks would be an entirely different story. With nigh on 100 years of history, no one puts Pantherella’s finely crafted socks in a corner and, indeed, they’re the sort she’ll want on show with a loafer or Mary Jane.

Moreover, if she’s the type to accessorise from top to toe then you’ll be thrilled to discover Pantherella’s latest deal: 30 per cent off sock and scarf gift boxes (which are, we’ll have you know, velvet-lined.) The boxes in question (was £193, now £135 with code EARLY30, Pantherella.com) include six pairs of socks, with each customisable in colour, plus a ribbed wool scarf for the incoming winter chill. Being warm never looked better.

Shop sophisticated socks and scarves with 30% off at Pantherella.com

Tis the cashmere-soft season with these gifts from Gap

( Gap )

The most luxurious of textiles, cashmere is the crème de la crème for comfort and quality, so to discover we could attain those same luxe characteristics for a fraction of the price? Thrilled is an understatement. Gap’s unique cashsoft fabric features a cotton blend that looks and feels like premium cashmere and, more importantly, will bring the sense of joy to that special someone come Christmas Day.

Be she a turtle neck (£40, Gap.co.uk) fiend or a waistcoat (£30, Gap.co.uk) wannabe, the brand’s diverse collection of loungewear, workwear and more will have her set for some fuzzy, free-moving festivities. Of course, there’s the Gap staples, too, and a Christmas gift exchange wouldn’t be complete without a pair of the brand’s renowned denim jeans. Our suggestion? Why not pair up a slouchy cashsoft knit with an equally slouchy pair of soft baggy jeans (£50, Gap.co.uk). Just a thought…

Shop cashshoft winter wearables, trending denim and oodles more at Gap.co.uk

Deck the halls with beautifully boxed gifts from L'OCCITANE

( L'OCCITANE )

Whether it’s a white Christmas or a dreary 25 December, you can count on L'OCCITANE’s wide range of skincare, scents and body care to transport you to the lavender-filled fields of Provence. And there’s something to suit everyone. While the mani-pedi mum will love the brand’s iconic Shea Butter Hand Cream (£23, uk.loccitane.com), the Almond Shower Oil (£20.50, uk.loccitane.com) will get you some serious brownie points with your ‘sweet scents only’ 16-year-old sis. Seriously, L'OCCITANE takes luxury gifting to the next level. Not sure what she likes?

Why not browse the limited-edition Christmas collection with Kumquat (£32, uk.loccitane.com) and Combawa Lime (£32, uk.loccitane.com) – they’ll even arrive bundled up in the brand’s signature gift boxes to save you time and effort. From award-winning skincare to candles with complimentary gift wrapping, L'OCCITANE has you covered as the ultimate gifting destination.

Make every moment unforgettable and shop L'OCCITANE’s Christmas gifting

Something indulgent to unwrap from Victoria’s Secret

( Victoria’s Secret )

The fashion show is BACK and, after watching the likes of Lila Moss and Bella Hadid waltzing down the runway with their wings and wired bras, you can bet the lucky lady in your life just added lingerie to her Christmas list. Perhaps the signature candy-stripe satin robe (£49, Victoriassecret.co.uk) or the ‘dream angels’ underwear set (£49 for the bra, £14 for the knickers, Victoriassecret.co.uk) – whatever your pick, we know she’ll be imbued with confidence from the inside-out.

Naturally, a signature scent is a no-brainer, also. We’re thinking a bombshell body mist (£22, Victoriassecret.co.uk) and the lotion (£22, Victoriassecret.co.uk) to match. With notes of peonies and passion fruit, talk about sweet and sexy.

Shop everything from lingerie to luxury nightwear at Victoriassecret.co.uk

Festive fragrance greetings and presents of eau de parfum from Molton Brown

( Molton Brown )

Molton Brown is the sort of brand that’s always a hit, with everyone from your sister to the office secretary enjoying its hand care and home scenting. For girlfriends, wives and those that you know a little better, fragrances are the star atop the gifting tree – just make sure you know what she likes. Luckily, whether she’s one for a rose aroma (rose dunes, £140, Moltonbrown.co.uk) or more the sort for an intense oudh (mesmerising oudh accord, £140, Moltonbrown.co.uk), perusing Molton Brown’s eau de parfum picks will make finding her signature scent easy as pie. And between us two, they’re all pretty special so it’s hard to go wrong. Plus, if you really want to secure the title of best present giver 2024, you could combine MB’s bodycare and scenting selections with a burgundy-boxed fragrance gift set. As for us, we’ll be bookmarking the re-charge black pepper duo (£110, Moltonbrown.co.uk) ahead of the Black Friday sale; a little birdie told us it’d be 25 per cent off…alongside everything else.

Shop presents for Mum, the Mrs and more with Molton Brown’s fragrances and gift sets